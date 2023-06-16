Friday morning will start off with mostly cloudy skies once again and another chance for some more showers. A low-pressure system up north will bring in one more chance for showers before sliding off to the east. Before it officially moves eastward, another round of isolated showers is possible across the higher elevations and the lowlands on Friday morning. The bulk of showers will occur during the morning hours, especially across the eastern mountain counties, before developing into more hit or miss showers later in the afternoon. The chances of rain should fade away with the loss of daytime heating. We should see a few breaks with some sunshine, which will help our afternoon highs get into the middle 70s.

Friday night will see any lingering showers from this afternoon begin to dissipate out. This will lead to dry conditions through the overnight and give us time to dry out from this afternoon. Patchy fog will be possible once again, especially across our eastern mountain counties, which can cause reduced visibility for anyone traveling about their Saturday morning. We will eventually have a high-pressure system build in for Saturday, but it will take time for it to settle in overnight. Thus, you can expect mostly cloudy skies for the bulk of your Friday night. We’ll see our overnight lows drop into the low 50s.

Saturday begins the weekend with a few clouds in the morning and overnight lows in the low 50s. However, it’s all sunshine once we progress further into the day on Saturday. A high-pressure system will build in, giving us the chance to enjoy the dry weather and plenty of sunshine to begin the weekend. Looking like a great day to get any outdoor chores done that you may have missed the past few days. The sunshine for our Saturday will help our afternoon highs rise into the middle 70s.

Sunday ends the weekend off with another dry forecast. Our high-pressure system from Saturday will stick around for Sunday and provide us with one more day of dry time. If you have any outdoor plans, definitely get those done either in the morning or early evening before we begin to warm up. This is because afternoon highs on Sunday will make a run for the 80s after waking up in the 50s.

Monday will begin the new work week with temperatures starting off in the 50s with a few clouds. Much of the new work week ahead will be dependent on a new weather system approaching the area. A low-pressure system will approach Sunday overnight and will bring increased chances for showers and thunderstorms in your forecast. Rainy conditions and gloomy weather look like a safe bet for Monday so get the rain gear ready as you start the new work week. This will also include slick road travel in both the morning and afternoon. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions, afternoon highs on Monday have a good chance to reach the 80s.

Tuesday starts off once again with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers lingering through the overnight. We’ll continue the morning with some more clouds, but another round of isolated showers and storms remain possible during the late morning and afternoon. Daytime heating, along with our lingering low-pressure system, will help drive in a few storms throughout that time. Not looking like an all-day washout once again but another summer afternoon to keep the rain gear around. A few more clouds on Tuesday will drop our temperatures into the middle 70s.

Wednesday continues with another rounds of showers and storms. Our low-pressure system will once again continue to linger down toward the south and provide Wednesday with more chances for scattered showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Don’t put away the umbrellas just yet because Wednesday looks like a gloomy and slick day in the forecast. The morning commute will start with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible. These conditions will continue as we get closer to dinnertime and keep our afternoon highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday follows the similar trend that we have seen in the past several days. Our low-pressure system will continue to linger across the area, and this will cause for another unsettled day in the forecast. Your Thursday morning will start with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s, which will create for a gloomy and muggy commute to work. As we warm up into the 70s for the afternoon, we’ll see more chances for isolated showers and storms so make sure to keep the rain gear on standby once again for your entire Thursday.

In your extended forecast, next Tuesday through Thursday will bring our temperatures down a little with more cloud cover expected. Afternoon highs for those days will stretch into the middle to upper 70s, which are seasonably average this time of the year. Summertime showers and storms remain possible Monday through Thursday with a low-pressure system staying around. A few breaks will be possible during that time, but having some rain gear around will be helpful as we continue with the work week. It does appear the system will slowly dissipate as we end the work week. This will then be followed by dry conditions and give us time to dry out as we head into the weekend.

