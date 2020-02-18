Showers are back, just for today

DISCUSSION: We will still be mainly dry out at the bus stop early this morning, though clouds continue to thicken as a cold front approaches the area. Temperatures this morning are mild to start, with most of us sitting in the low 40s. Rain will gradually start moving in from west to east later this morning though, so make sure you have the rain gear before leaving home today.

Tuesday hourly planner.

Highs will still be above average as we make it into the low 50s and upper 40s today. Rain totals today look to be generally between a quarter and a half inch. A few spots could see a bit more, but with the dry time we saw through the last few days, flooding is not a big concern.

Forecast rain totals.

Compared to the rain we’ve seen over the past couple of weeks, today’s storm isn’t looking too bad. In fact, most of the rain that we see will last through the middle of the day and we will only see a few showers/flurries after sunset before drying up quickly. Overnight lows will be much cooler though, as we drop into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Wednesday will bring back quiet, but colder conditions. Temperatures will stay in the low 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s. We will see sunshine however. It will be a cold night as well. Overnight lows look to drop into the 20s by Thursday morning.

Brief cooldown for the middle of the week.

A disturbance looks to pass to our south on Thursday. Most of the moisture and precipitation will remain out of the area and we will just have more clouds around. However, if this tracks a bit further north, some of our southern counties may see an isolated shower or some flurries at some point. For the most part we are just looking cloudy and cold with highs stuck in the mid 30s and overnight lows drop into the teens by Friday morning.

Friday into the weekend is looking dry as well. We warm things back up into the mid to upper 40s by Saturday and Sunday, which should make for decent weather for any outdoor weekend plans.

Rain looks to return to the forecast by Monday, but we are looking at all rain. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! Temperatures look to be near average by the end of the month and as of right now it doesn’t look like there is any big snow in our forecast.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Showers return. Highs in the low 50s.

TONIGHT:

Drying up with just a few showers/flurries. Lows in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier, but cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Even colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.