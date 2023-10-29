Tonight, we remain under mostly cloudy skies with a cold front nearby. The bulk of the rain showers will hold off until Monday morning, with only a stray shower chance in northern Raleigh, Fayette, and Nicholas counties possible. Overnight lows will slowly make their descent near the 50 mark into Monday morning.

Monday sees scattered showers begin moving in during the early morning hours as our cold front arrives. It will be a breezy day, with northwest winds between 10 to 20 mph. This rush of cold air will make it feel colder outside as temperatures struggle, making it into only the 40s by the afternoon. We should see the rain subside a bit during the night, as overnight lows drop into the 30s, with the chance for some flurries along the highest peaks.

Tuesday brings the spooks and chills with a cold Halloween. Temperatures will once again struggle, primarily making it into the 40s under partly cloudy skies and the chance for a light drizzle. Breezy, northwest winds will make “feel-like” temps in the 30s and 20s so pack a jacket to keep yourself warm. A few snowflakes will be possible overnight again, primarily across the higher terrain in our eastern counties.

Wednesday will be a slow, gradual change to drier weather in the afternoon. After some morning drizzle with a chance of flurries, high pressure will begin to move in, gradually clearing the skies and rain chances. Northerly winds will continue to move in cold air, as afternoon highs only make it into the upper 30s/low 40s.

Thursday finally gets us back to sunnier skies as high pressure moves in. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies into the afternoon, Thursday will be a good drying out day. Southern winds will help with temperatures, but only slightly as they get into the middle/upper 40s.

Friday keeps the sunshine around with a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will start in the cold 30s before making their way into the 50s for the afternoon. We will remain dry throughout the day so high school football is in good shape as it starts to wrap up, but don’t forget the jacket to keep yourself warm.

Saturday is a sunny start to the weekend with high pressure sticking around. A southwest breeze will help temperatures get into the 60s after starting in the 30s. Other than a few clouds moving in from the west, it will be a dry day for Saturday.

Sunday returns the chance for some stray sprinkles with a nearby system. Not looking like a total washout at this point as we should enjoy plenty of breaks to end the weekend. Afternoon highs will contend in the upper 50s/lows 60s as clouds build in.

In your extended forecast, temperatures remain consistent into next week as they stick in the 50s and 60s. We contend with the chance for some showers entering next week before clearing out by the end of the week. With the chance of rain around, it’s a good idea to download our StormTracker 59 app to keep up to date on the forecast.

