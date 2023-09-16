Tonight, clouds and showers will increase, first arriving down to the southwest and tracking up to the northeast. The showers will become more scattered in nature, continuing into your Sunday morning with a few heavy showers possible. Anyone traveling out Sunday morning will need the rain jackets on standby as overnight lows drop into the 50s.

Sunday starts off with scattered showers and slippery conditions for any morning travelers. We’ll see some breaks develop through the late morning as showers move off to the east. Any shower activity will fade overnight, leaving us with a gloomy, cooler day and temperatures in the 60s!

Monday sees drier conditions take ahold with a mixture of sunshine and clouds throughout the day. A northwest breeze will keep our temperatures on the cooler side with them only in the 60s. Beyond the chance of a stray mountain shower or two, great outdoor weather overall.

Tuesday morning sees some patchy fog develop before slowly dispersing. Speaking of the sun, plenty of sunshine is in store for your Tuesday as we see a mostly sunny day. This will help our temperatures get back into the 70s.

Wednesday follows a similar pattern with another sunny day on tap. Not much in the way of clouds or showers, making for a wonderful day afternoon as we see temperatures climb back again into the 70s.

Thursday morning starts off in the 50s under mostly clear skies. The clear skies and sunny weather trend we have been experiencing will also continue into our Thursday as temperatures are in the 70s. A bit more humidity, but still a nice weather day overall.

Friday ends the work week with yet another great weather day. Partly sunny skies will be prominent for our Friday as we see another dry forecast. It will make for some great Friday night football weather as temperatures get into the 70s.

Saturday begins with lows in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. The start of your weekend will continue the theme of a mixture of sunshine and clouds, leaving us with a mild day overall as temperatures only get into the low 70s.

In your extended forecast, next weekend is so far trending on the dry side outside of a few clouds. Temperatures will continue to be in the 70s making for a comfy, fall feeling outside. We are also continuing to watch the tropics as we get start to get closer to October.

TONIGHT

Showers increase overnight. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Overcast. Scattered showers. Highs in the middle 60s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy. Stray MTN shower. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny. Dry. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and dry weather. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly clear. More sunshine. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

A few clouds. Mild. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Few peaks of sunshine. Highs in the low 70s.

SUNDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Dry start to work week. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Few clouds and dry. Highs in the low 70s.