Tonight storms gradually dissipate but showers will remain as our front stalls just towards our east. Temps cool through the 60s and settle into the mid 50s for overnight lows. Our small flood risk remains active as all the rain of the weekend settles into our creeks and streams.

Monday starts off with scattered showers. A few breaks in the rain can be expected just keep that umbrella handy all day. We are cooler thanks to Sunday’s cold front with highs struggling to reach the 70 degree mark. Another push of showers for the afternoon/evening before high pressure begins to move back in to dry us out. With a saturated ground, high water and swollen creeks/streams will become an issues.

Tuesday, most of us stay dry but mostly cloudy. High pressure does it’s best to protect us from a southern system but a few showers are possible in the afternoon towards VA and the eastern WV mountains. Rain amounts don’t look impressive but we’re already saturated so any additional rain could lead to standing water on roadways. We remain near average with highs just over the 70 degree mark.

Wednesday again is a split day as another system inches closer to our region. A few passing showers here and there throughout the day. These won’t be the norm as sunshine peaks through for most. The extra sunshine allows us to get back into the 80s. Showers become widespread for the late evening and overnight hours.

Thursday will be a stormy and soggy day as a cold front continues to push closer to us. Showers and storms start of isolated for the morning moving to more scattered in the afternoon. Highs still warm in the 80s. The front makes it’s way through for the evening which doesn’t help with a severe weather risk. Strong storms could be likely for the dinner hour and beyond. High water issues could creep back as well as our ground becomes saturated.

Friday the remaining moisture with Thursday’s front will provide enough energy for showers in the morning. High pressure will work in our favor to help push that moisture out for the late afternoon and evening. Temps drop back to average near 70 degrees.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FORECAST:

Saturday high pressure sits right over WV allowing us to clear up. The weekend so far looks great as we enjoy the classic, average late spring day with temps in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday features a few more clouds than Saturday but we’ll squeeze out another enjoyable day with temps inching towards the 80 degree mark. Clouds increase for the evening hours as a southern system grazes our most southern counties overnight.

MEMORIAL DAY, Monday welcomes a mix of sun and clouds with temps working back to the 80 degree mark. Rain looks unlikely for most with a small risk the farther south you go into VA as a low pressure system pushes through Tennessee into South Carolina later in the evening.

Through the extended forecast the unforgiving seasonal change and repeated systems bringing showers continues as our unsettled pattern continues. We’ll say goodbye to May with a roller coaster forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Iso. Showers / cooler. Lows in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds, showers south/east. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers more sun. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Stormy, some strong. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers, clearing late. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Sunshine! Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Sunshine to start / clouds late. Highs in the upper 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY:

Stormy again, showers. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, Mild. Highs in the 80s.