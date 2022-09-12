Monday unfortunately also looks a bit wet, as that upper-level system moves very slowly toward us. Extensive cloud cover, similar to what we experienced back on this past Monday on Labor Day, will likely hinder any strong storm threat, but once again, an embedded rumble of thunder or two cannot be ruled out. We’ll see high temperatures in the lower 70s once again as a result of the clouds and the showers.

Tuesday features improving weather conditions. Perhaps some morning drizzle over the mountains will end with clouds dissolving by the late morning and partly sunny conditions area-wide by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s.

Wednesday should feature a good bit of sunshine after some morning clouds once again, with a northwesterly flow taking over. It’s a cool fall-like day on the way with highs likely only in the lower 70s.

Thursday brings an area of high pressure into focus from the west and that means we are staying dry! As a result, mostly sunny conditions can be expected with high temperatures in the middle 70s.

Friday brings that area of high pressure nearly overhead. A few high-level clouds will be possible as a result, but we are staying dry once again, with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday continues the dry trend we had on Friday where we will see partly cloudy weather. The temperatures will continue to rise and most areas will get into the upper 70s.



Sunday will once again be mostly sunny and drier throughout. If you have any outdoor plans for the weekend, perfect timing to go out and enjoy it. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Looking ahead, an upper-level ridge looks to take grip for a few days. This will give farmers ample time to get that last cut of hay in if they haven’t been able to do so with the extensively wet summer we have seen across the region. Temperatures will be moderating under this building ridge of high pressure. High temperatures in the 80s look to be possible next weekend and this slightly above-average temperature pattern looks to continue generally as we roll on toward the following week.



MONDAY

Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms once again likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Clearing skies throughout the day. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and very comfortable! Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny and pleasant! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs around 80.

SUNDAY

An isolated storm or two, otherwise dry and warmer. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Still sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.