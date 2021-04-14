Showers Continue Tonight

Tonight will bring some additional showers. The heaviest of which will happen before midnight. After midnight we begin to dry out and temperatures start to fall much more rapidly. Overnight lows will drop into the low 40s with a few spots in the upper 30s to kick off our Thursday.

Showers continue into Thursday morning along with clouds and cooler weather. Not everyone will see rain in the morning but a few in the mountains will. Otherwise, we are dry with clouds to start and gradual clearing. Temperatures will be much cooler as highs struggle to make it into the 50s with most in the low 50s.

Friday we look keep things a bit drier for everyone as we end out the week. We will be cloudy still so we won’t see much of the sun. Highs will only make a short climb into the mid-50s as a result of the clouds and a stiff northwest wind.

Saturday, we’re cloudy again, and our small shower chances do make a quick return to the region. Highs remain cool and below average into the mid 50s for most, winds remain out of the west for the most part through the day.

Sunday more cold rain creeps its way back into the forecast with highs in the mid-50s. Clouds will also be a consistent feature throughout the day in between showers.

Monday we see a slow trend of warming beginning to take hold. Most should be near 60 or just above by the afternoon hours. Clouds will still be around along with the risk of a few showers but most should remain dry.

Tuesday, most should break the 60 degree mark as we see a quick wind shift which should help to provide some warmer air into the area. Another brief round of showers is expected by the afternoon too, with you guessed it more cloud cover.

In the extended forecast we maintain highs near to slightly below average and begin to see some clearing out of the clouds. High pressure will mainly be in control through this period which is really going to help us turn the corner.

TONIGHT:

Showers before 11. Drying out. Cloudy and cooler. Lows in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, a few showers in the mountains, otherwise dry. Highs in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet. Some clouds. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated shower chance. Mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Just a few showers. Mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain at times, cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 60s.