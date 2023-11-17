Tonight features showers likely, especially the farther north you are. This will make for a wet high school football night as teams vie for a spot in the semifinals in games tonight and Saturday. Saturday’s games will be fine but if your local team is this evening, plan on showers being around! Temperatures at kickoff will be in the 50s cooling into the upper 40s for most by the end of the fourth quarter. Most of us in total will see a quarter to a half inch of rain from this system.

Saturday begins the day with a couple of lingering showers and drizzle in the morning behind our cold front. Clearing skies will take shape throughout the day but it’s a much colder afternoon despite the sunshine thanks to a chilly northwest breeze, with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday sees high pressure move nearly directly overhead. With plenty of sinking air in place, plenty of sunshine can be expected but it’s a chilly day overall with high temperatures in the low 50s.

Monday features increasing clouds with our next system approaching – a frontal system heading in from the west. Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon with perhaps a few sprinkles associated with them. High temperatures will be in the low 50s.

Tuesday looks wet, with our system scooting through. Rain showers look likely at times, making a wet commute possible both in the morning and in the evening. We’ll watch to see if a brief transition to wintry weather could occur behind the front as the system scoots by Tuesday night. Winter weather impacts look minimal but don’t be shocked if a few flakes try to mix in. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 50s. Travel-wise, wet roadways are a good bet for travelers throughout the day, so perhaps plan to give yourself a few extra minutes when hitting the roads.

Wednesday provides a morning flake or two through the mid-morning hours with afternoon clearing taking place. A northwest breeze will make for a cold day, with highs only in the low to mid 40s.

Thanksgiving will be dry with partly sunny skies but we’re shaping up to having a cold turkey holiday this year with morning temperatures in the 20s and high temperatures only in the low to perhaps mid 40s.

Black Friday will continue the chill with high temperatures only in the mid 40s with partly sunny skies in place as high pressure continues to keep us dry out ahead of our next storm system.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending to be below average as we head toward Thanksgiving. We should be in the low 50s for high temperatures this time of year and we’ll likely fail to reach that for a stretch next week and into the start of the following weekend.

TONIGHT

Overcast, showers likely. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY

Morning showers, afternoon clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. Cool. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers likely – a wet day! Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

AM flakes, PM sun. Cold. Highs in the low 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny. Chilly! Highs in the low 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

SATURDAY

A few showers likely. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 30s.