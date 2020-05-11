Showers Continue Tonight

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR WESTERN GREENBRIER COUNTY AND WILL BE IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MONDAY MORNING.



A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT AND WILL REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TUESDAY FOR WESTERN POCAHONTAS COUNTY.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds. A few showers will be possible as well, especially after 9 or 10 pm. Temperatures this evening will stay above the freezing mark for most of us, but some spots could get close enough where some frost will be possible in the morning. Temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s.

Monday will be another grey one. We will see rain for the first part of the day. It will be light in nature, but plenty of cloud coverage will keep our temperatures below average with highs only in the upper 40s. More frost will be possible going into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday stays drier with highs a bit warmer than Monday, in the 50s. This will kick off a nice dry stretch that will take us into the middle of the week. Lows drop back again into the upper 30s so frost isn’t a big concern.

Wednesday stays mild and dry. We will start to warm up nicely as highs are back in the 60s. This is still below average, but it will be the last day where temperatures are below average ad we will see a big warm up to close out the week.

Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better -though we expect some rain shower. Thursday won’t bring much rain, but a few light showers will be possible. Highs will reach the low 70s. Friday may make it into the mid-70s, but we bring back more widespread rainfall.

. Saturday and Sunday are seasonal to above average but rain is possible all weekend, though shouldn’t be a wash out. Next week looks to start unsettled as well.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Some showers after dark. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A shower here or there. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but nice and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 70.