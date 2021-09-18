Showers fade with patchy fog tonight

Tonight, just like the last few, will see any remaining afternoon showers come to an end after dark. A few areas of fog, especially where we have seen the rain and along the river valley’s is possible. We remain damp with humidity levels running high. Lows cool off towards the



Sunday looks a bit drier with more sunshine. An isolated shower is possible, but most will be dry through the day. Highs in the low 80s are expected so we are still above average and feeling like summer.



Monday, isolated afternoon showers and storms (again). We’ll still see plenty of sun, but a few of us could get a decent downpour here or there. Just keep an eye on the skies and you should be able to dodge most of them. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tuesday, we’re closer to average temperature-wise, into the mid and upper 70s. This is as rain and clouds begin to grow in coverage compared to previous days as a strong cold front slides into our west. This will usher in a bit of a pattern change just in time for fall.



Wednesday our front moves in, this will bring rain and a few storms through the duration of the daylight hours. Rain will be heavy at times, and due to the scattered rainfall leading up to this, we might have a few sensitive areas which could see some isolated flooding. Highs will drop with the thick cloud cover and the shifting winds into the low to mid-70s.

Thursday, especially during the morning will be a wake-up call. Morning lows will tank back into the 40s and possibly the upper 30s into the highest elevations. Highs during the afternoon as our front pull away will struggle into the upper 60s.



Friday feels more like fall than summer as we struggle to reach cool September averages. We’ll remain dry as high pressure moves in allowing for some beautiful cool, blue sky fall-like weather. The kind of weather that kicks the foliage color change into action. Highs will struggle to hit the low 70s mark.



In the extended forecast, lows struggle to reach the 60-degree mark as cool Canadian air settles into the region. Higher elevation gardeners may want to prepare their not-so-cold-friendly plants as lows look to dip into the low 40s and upper 30s.

Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

A lingering shower then clearing. Lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated PM storms. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Widespread rain. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Slowly drying out. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear skies. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

More like fall. Highs in the low 60s.