Tonight, the chances of rain are there early on, but we should see drier weather through the overnight. As we get closer to sundown, the chance of showers and storms will linger, especially with the passing of a line from northern West Virginia into southern West Virginia and Virginia. This line is expected to cross by the evening hours for Saturday. While a few heavy showers cannot be ruled out, these showers will gradually lose their strength with the loss of sunshine. As for the remainder of the overnight into Sunday morning, we enjoy a fairly dry forecast. While one isolated shower is possible, expect most to stay dry under mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is also possible, especially in the morning hours for Sunday so be careful traveling in the early morning. Overnight lows for tonight will drop into the upper 50s.

For your Mother’s Day forecast, we should see drier conditions compared to Saturday. So far, the morning will see mostly cloudy skies and one or two stray showers. Once we head into the afternoon, the chance for isolated storms will increase once we bring back the heating in the afternoon. A few of these storms could generate some heavy showers, but the chance of seeing any high-water issues is low. These issues will mostly be confined to poor drainage areas and lower creeks and streams. Outside of a few rumbles of thunder and lightning, the severe risk for these storms is very low as well. As you head out for Mother’s Day, remember that a few of these storms could appear, but don’t expect an all-day washout. Afternoon highs of Sunday will make a run for the middle 70s to end off the weekend.

Monday morning continues on with the chances of a few more scattered showers and storms. Packing the umbrella before you head out the door will help and remember slick travel to start off. Thankfully, as we head into the afternoon, our weather should take a turn for the better. High pressure up to our north will begin to build in and help us dry out. Most to all should see clearing skies commence by the time Monday night rolls around. As for temperatures, it is a bit cooler compared to Sunday as our afternoon highs will only reach the low 70s.

Tuesday should see our best shot at dry weather yet. High pressure will build in from the north and finally give us a break from the showers. A mix of sun and clouds will follow for the remainder of your Tuesday. Overall, looking like a great day to get any outdoor chores done if you missed doing them the past several days. Despite the sunshine, a northern flow will keep our temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday is gearing up to be another great day. High pressure once again remains in control and will keep us dry. If you happened to get all of your outdoor chores done yesterday, your Wednesday looks to be the day to enjoy the outdoors if you have the time. Highs will remain average this time of the year as most reach into the middle 70s.

Thursday appears to be the last dry day before rain showers return on Friday. This will be the last chance to enjoy the beautiful, spring-like weather for the next several days so go out and enjoy the nice day! With high pressure providing more chances for sun, our afternoon highs should reach into the upper 70s.

Friday morning starts off calm as we see a dry morning commute. As we head throughout the day, high pressure will gradually move off to the east as our next weather system approaches. A cold front is expected to cross later in the day, first bringing in showers through the afternoon and evening. A few of these showers could be on the heavy side so expect some slick evening commute travel. These showers will only continue to build through the overnight as the main line passes with better rain chances possible as we head into Saturday morning. Before we see more clouds build in the afternoon, we should see some sunshine mixed in, which will allow our temperatures to reach the upper 70s.

Saturday is not the best start with the cold front continuing to pass. This will include some heavy showers at times and slick travel conditions in the morning. If you need to shop for groceries, I would definitely wait until the afternoon! This is because our afternoon and evening should see gradual clearing once the front passes. Your Saturday afternoon would be the best bet if you need to get outdoor chores done or if you need to shop for groceries. Despite the drier afternoon, mostly cloudy skies will persist and keep our afternoon highs in the low 70s.

In your extended forecast, hope you have enjoyed the 70’s because they appear to be sticking around! After enjoying them the previous week, and as we start to get closer to the end of May, the temperatures look to be sticking seasonably average this time of the year. As for rain chances, we will have a few chances on Saturday but that looks to be the extent. High pressure will look to build in next week, allowing sunshine to return once again. The beginning of your next week is looking to be your chance to enjoy the last bits of spring we have left.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

