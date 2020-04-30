Showers Linger Until This Afternoon

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Pocahontas and Fayette, until 2 PM Thursday.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Tazewell, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier Counties from until Thursday at 11 AM.

An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for Mercer, Tazewell counties through 10 AM Thursday.

Flood prone areas throughout the region should be on alert through the day as run-off continues.

We have to keep an eye on the flood threat. Streams and creeks could become overwhelmed as showers continue this morning after last nights heavy rain. Keep an eye on flood prone areas.

Today we see showers linger across the region with everyone seeing some additional rain especially this morning. Highs only scrape into the mid 50s by the afternoon a chillier day by all accounts. Shower chances stay with us through tonight, as lows dip to the low 40s some especially in the higher elevations dip to the 30s.

Friday will bring lingering morning showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the low and mid 50s. We could see a few breaks of sun as we head into the afternoon, but much of our sunshine looks to hold off until Saturday.

Saturday looks to remain dry and our first shot at returning to near normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s expected. Saturday has the best chance for staying dry with breaks of sun, clouds ar expected to stick around. Overnight lows only drop to the mid 50s as winds pick up from the south.

Sunday we see the warmth get cranked up with temperatures expected to break the 70 degree mark, sunshine will be around for the morning and early afternoon. Showers are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening.

For Monday and Tuesday a few showers are possible with highs in the low to mid 60s. We really bring back rain chances Wednesday and Thursday. We are also going to cool down as highs are back in the mid 50s. We do look to dry out by next Friday.

Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms. Windy. Watch for areas of high water. Lows in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with lingering showers. Cooler with highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet and cool. A morning shower then gradual drying. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but cool. Highs in the 50s.

