Showers Move Back In







DISCUSSION: Tonight will bring mostly cloudy skies. We will see some showers move in as we head later into the evening. Rain will be possible on and off throughout the overnight hours and into the morning commute. Temperatures tonight will be more mild as we stay in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will bring showers at times, but there will still be some dry time. We are not concerned about flooding during this point of the week. Temperatures will be a bit warmer and slightly above average as our highs are back in the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be mainly dry. With more dry time during the day on Wednesday, we will be warmer with highs in the 60s. Some rain begins to move back in as we move into the evening. We will be mild though as overnight lows only drop into the 50s!

Thursday looks to bring more widespread rainfall by the evening hours. Thunderstorms will be possible as well. It is the first day of spring and it will feel very spring-like. Highs will reach the 70s across the region.

Friday will be similar to Thursday with showers moving in and temperatures in the 70s. Rain could get heavy as we go through the afternoon and into early Saturday. This is the point where we will have to watch out flood prone areas.

Saturday will bring drier conditions. Some showers will be possible for the first half of the day, but we do dry up by the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler as highs only make it into the upper 40s and low 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, but we look dry as we go into Sunday. Sunday will be drier, but cool as highs will be stuck in the upper 40s and low 50s.

More rain is in the forecast for the following week. Temperatures look to remain near or above average at this point.

Spring will officially be here on Thursday and it looks like we welcome the season with spring-like weather. The long range forecast shows us keeping temperatures near average or even above average. There doesn’t look to be any late March snow on the horizon. It looks like the Groundhog was right and we certainly saw an early spring.





TONIGHT:

Cloudy, Some showers. Lows in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier during the afternoon. Rain by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Welcome Spring! Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

More showers and storms. Begin watching flood prone areas. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Morning shower, but much drier. Highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s and 40s.

MONDAY:

A shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.





