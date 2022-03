Wednesday, clouds are around all day long with only the occasional peek of sunshine. Temperatures despite this should still climb near 60 and just above for most. Rain chances are limited to the end of the day generally near and past sunset, coverage of any shower activity will move north to south overnight.

Thursday, rain at times with the odd chance of hearing an isolated rumble of thunder as a low pressure moves north just to our east. If you’re not seeing rain at any point during the day, clouds will be the dominant feature across the region keeping us cooler than we could have been. Highs should still climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Friday, as we get ahead of a cold front temperatures will take a brief surge back to the upper 60s and near 70 for some as winds pick up out of the south. Most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times across the region. Clouds thicken up in the mid-afternoon and then rain, mainly in the form of scattered showers, pushes in through the evening and overnight into Saturday. Gusts up to 20mph are possible through the day as well.

Saturday, windy conditions continue across the region with gusts up to 30mph through the entire day. Showers will be around through most of the day as our cold front very slowly pushes through West Virginia and Virginia. Most activity will be focused to the morning though. Highs in can reach into the low 60s if the front doesn’t pass before noon.

Sunday, rain and snow along the mountains may spill over into our western counties throughout the day as upslope flow sets up behind our exiting front and low pressure. Outside of the mountains, it should remain all rain. Overcast skies are expected for most, but out to the east some partial clearing is possible. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Monday as winds stay generally northerly, we remain relatively cool around the region into the upper 50s for most. Skies at least by this point do clear out and the extra sunshine will certainly help to warm the area up through the day.

Tuesday, highs for most outside of the mountains return to the low 60s or at least very close to it. We do remain dry and sunny throughout the day, but clouds are expected to build in overnight in anticipation of out next rain chance.

Through the extended forecast, rain looks likely Wednesday into Thursday of next week. On the plus side, there doesn’t look to be a dramatic drop in temperatures with it, highs remain into the 60s.

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

