Showers move in overnight tonight

Tonight temperatures will stay on the warmer side, we will drop down around 40 degrees for an overnight low. Some showers are possible overnight too as we make the transition from Wednesday to Thursday, more rain moves in as we head towards the end of the week.

For the LAST day of 2020, before we kiss this year goodbye we get to spend it in the 40s and 50s with an increasing southerly wind and plenty of clouds. Steadier rain picks up from overnights showers throughout the day along a stalled frontal boundary draped over the region. While a bit disruptive at times this shouldn’t do much to de-rail your day as rain won’t be as heavy as it will be Friday.

We start 2021 off on a rainy note. A VERY rainy note at that. Rain totals will range from half an inch to over an inch, with the higher totals focused up in the mountains. High temperatures have slowly been rolling back the past few days as the center of our system has slowly pulled further west of the two Virginias taking the heat with it. We’re looking more like the 40s and low 50s come Friday.

Saturday we dry out with maybe a few light sprinkles into the morning hours. Sun will eventually make an appearance for many of us, but it won’t be until the afternoon. Highs make their way to the 40s and 50s for most.

Sunday has been trending towards a more unsettled day with rain and snow showers being a bit more widespread as the remaining upper level pieces of our NYE storm make their way out to sea. Highs will be into the 40s during the daytime so any snow that does fall won’t happen until after sunset and mainly only across the higher elevations!

Monday looks clearer with more sun possible as high pressure begins to move into the area. Temperature wise, even with the sun out it will be a bit colder than Sunday back into the 30s and low 40s.

Tuesday is looking nice too with high pressure in control once again, more sunshine is in the forecast, and a shift in the winds is anticipated too! This means we start to warm back up a touch with most into the 40s by the afternoon.

In the extended forecast there is some signs of stormy weather remaining towards the end of next week. The signal still isn’t very strong so neither are the chances for rain in the forecast just yet. It does seem though that we will remain above average during this period.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Chance of a shower. Lows around 40.

THURSDAY:

Rain moves in. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

FRIDAY:

Heavy rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny chance of rain late. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY

Chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure still in control. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Chance showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 40s.