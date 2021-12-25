Showers moving in for Christmas Night, drying out Sunday

***WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM SUNDAY 12/26***

MERCER COUNTY IN WEST VIRGINIA

TAZEWELL & BLAND COUNTIES IN VIRGINIA

Strong winds in excess of 30mph are possible this evening ahead of a cold front expected to move through this evening and overnight. These winds could knock trees down on powerlines leading to power outages. Outdoor decor, like inflatables, should be turned off or secured tonight as they may blow into roadways creating driving hazards.





Christmas night gets a little rainy around the region as a cold front is set to move through this evening. We’ll see a brief uptick in winds and heavier rain as the actual front moves in. Behind the front we’ll slowly dry out overnight and our winds will shift down as well. Not expecting a big cool down as we remain above average with lows tonight in the 40s.



Sunday, winds continue to gust up to 30mph in the morning hours with a gradual weakening throughout the day. Outside of a few morning showers we should also be drying out and clearing out (briefly) during the daytime. Overnight clouds will return in anticipation of a new system for Monday. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

Monday, as the jet stream sets up right on top of us rain begins to work its way in and will be here for the long haul. Breezy and mild conditions remain as rounds of showers work their way in and out all day long. It looks likely this will be with us through the entire last week of 2021, and it could be the answer to all the dry weather we’ve been looking for.

Tuesday, rain on and off through the day continues as the jet stream stretches out a system over us as it tries to get organized. We’ll be windy at times but gusts shouldn’t be enough to do any damage, but it could mess up your hair. Highs remain in the 50s.

Wednesday, more rain. This time around as our system begins to get some organization we should see some steadier pockets especially through the evening hours into Thursday. Highs stick to the 50s, continuing to secure our spot as one of the warmest Decembers ever!

Thursday, you guessed it more rain. It will still be very much in the on and off nature that we’ve seen previously throughout the week, with some not even seeing rain potentially during the day. HIghs remain in the 50s as winds continue to blow out of the south.

Friday still looks to hold on to a few showers here and there but the sunshine will poke out between clearing clouds late. We are still warm heading into New Year’s Eve with highs in the 50s!

In the extended forecast, rain continues to stick around right up until 2022, along with well above average temperatures. For now, it doesn’t look like our pattern budges too much into the beginning of next year, but especially right around now we can see some big changes in the forecast this far out.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31 for West Virginia. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

CHRISTMAS NIGHT:

RainY & breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered AM showers. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain, steady at times. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TUESDAY:

On and off showers. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain looking likely still. Highs in the 50s near 60.

THURSDAY:

Mild, rainy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY (NEW YEARS EVE):

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY (2022):

Showers. Highs in the 40s and 50s.

SUNDAY:

Mild, drier. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Cooler w/ rain. Highs in the upper 30s