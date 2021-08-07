Showers possible tonight, clearing out Sunday

Tonight could see a passing shower or even an isolated thunderstorm but just like today they will be hit and miss at best. We’re a bit warmer tonight with a bit more humidity with lows in the 60s. We’ll see a gradual clearing through the overnight into our Sunday.

Still watching for localized high water issues with the heaviest of these scattered downpours. The main threat will be blocked drainage areas and localized street ponding/flooding. There are no widespread flooding concerns at this time.

Sunday is looking drier but a few showers might hold on into the very early morning hours of the day. The rest of Sunday should be spent clearing up and lingering cloud cover and replacing it with the sun. Temperatures all through the 80s are expected, cooler in the mountains with the hottest temperatures in the upper 80s in the coalfields.

Monday is hotter than Sunday by just a few degrees with a touch more humidity. This might inspire an isolated shower somewhere but high pressure will most likely stop it in its tracks. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s should be expected.

Tuesday a few isolated showers remain a possibility but very few if any will see them. This is expected to be the hottest day of the week as high pressure remains overhead. Most should get near the 90s!

Wednesday, better chances for showers arrive as some of high pressures influence is eroded by an upper-level system. Not a lot of influence is expected here so some slow-moving downpours are expected. Rain will still be hit or miss throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday, shower and storm chances grow as a front slowly approaches lending its influence to us. Still not the widespread rain that we need but even with scattered showers we can still put a dent in the drier weather in a few places. Highs in the mid and upper 80s are expected.

Friday sees more of the same in unsettled, spotty showers possible over the region but again, not everyone will see rain. For those heading out to the State Fair of West Virginia, you may want to pack an umbrella just in case.

A drying trend looks to be developing for the extended forecast as high pressure tries to regain control. Temps are slightly above average as well. They don’t call it the dog days of summer for nothing!

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Scattered PM storms. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Warming up with isolated showers. Highs in the mid-80s.

MONDAY:

Hotter with scattered storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY:

Typical August day. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s & low 90s.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot and humid, iso. shower. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Linger AM showers poss. Drying out PM. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Some clouds, still dry and warm. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Mostly Dry. Iso. PM Shower Chance. Highs in the mid 80s.