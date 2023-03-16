Tonight brings an isolated shower into the mix before midnight but shower chances will be on the increase as we head toward dawn. It’s a much milder night in store, with low temperatures only dropping into the lower 40s.

Friday will be a warm day, but the showers will arrive in time for the morning commute. Expect wet roads as you head out the door, though it’s generally only around a quarter of an inch in total Friday that we’re expecting. A cold front will push through during the early afternoon and will take our shower chances with it, but temperatures will then begin to cool down! In addition to the showers ending for the afternoon, it will be very windy! Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with a cold front sliding through during that timeframe. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Saturday will begin with a couple of snow showers during the early morning over the mountain with clouds lingering through the mid-morning. By the afternoon, west to east, sunshine returns as highs take a hit, only making their way into the lower 40s.

Sunday is a very sunny day overall, but much colder as northwest winds continue to pump in Canadian air. Morning temperatures in the teens won’t make for a fun morning for the daffodils and we won’t improve that much in temperature as we struggle to reach the freezing mark!

Monday for our first day of spring sees a decent warmup on the way, with high temperatures returning close to normal with in the upper 40s. The sunshine continues, with partly sunny skies expected.

Tuesday sees another nice and sunny day on the way for the region, and we warm up a little more, with highs in the lower 50s.

Wednesday is pretty sunny yet again – it’s a nice day as this drier pattern continues, with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Perhaps an isolated shower late in the day can’t be ruled out but most are dry.

Thursday continues the drying trend overall, though once again, a stray shower can’t be ruled out with otherwise partly sunny skies and highs around 50.

In your extended forecast, rain is looking more likely as we warm back to average. As March goes, the rollercoaster ride in temperatures is nothing new but at least long-range outlooks have us a little steadier than we’ve been for the first half of the month. Spring is looking to arrive right on time as we add a few more 60-degree days towards the end of the month.

TONIGHT

Showers return, especially after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

Off-and-on rain showers, especially early. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Early AM mountain flurry, sunshine PM. Highs in the lower 40s.

SUNDAY

Plenty of sun but cold again! Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY – FIRST DAY OF SPRING

More sunshine, warmer. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and near average. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Carbon copy of Tuesday with plenty of sun. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Isolated shower chances return. Partly cloudy otherwise, with highs near 50.

FRIDAY

Few rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

A couple of showers, not a washout at this point. Highs in the upper 50s.