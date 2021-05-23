Showers Return for Monday

Tonight we will start to feel the humidity as clouds increase across our region. A cold front to our north will move in during the overnight hours which sets us up for some scattered showers early in the morning. Lows remain mild in the low 60s.

Monday, an upper level disturbance passing to our north should be enough to spark up some rain through the day. Showers will have to compete with our high from the weekend but it does look likely that rain will make a return for most. Showers look very spotty though so we will see some sunshine which keeps us mild. Highs at least remain into the low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the low to mid 80s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

Predictor Raincast showing rain totals from Monday through Tuesday

Wednesday will still see a threat of a shower or two around the area with afternoon temperatures remaining above average with many seeing the low to mid-80s. Showers will be scattered with a rumble of thunder possible as well. Overnight lows sinking back to the low 60s and upper 50s for the higher elevations. Hopefully, we clear up enough for the Super Flower Blood Moon for the early morning hours. The partial eclipse starts at 5:44 am.

Thursday will see more in the way of dry times but still a risk of an isolated shower and hot with afternoon temps reaching the mid 80s. We’ll see our shower risk diminish into Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain sticks around into the overnight hours into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler but showers will diminish into the afternoon to a more scattered chance. We’ll have a mix of sun, clouds, and left over showers and it’ll feel cooler than the last few days with afternoon temps in the low to mid 70s. Overnight lows feeling comfy in the low to mid 50s.

In the extended forecast, hot but unsettled weather sticks around. After Monday, we see a shift in the jet stream which will line us up to see a few rounds of rain as quick moving disturbances roll over us into the end of May. None of these look to bring widespread rain. This looks to be a typical summer-time pattern with afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

TONIGHT:

Clouds build in tonight. Muggy. Lows in the 60s.

MONDAY:

Mix of Sun and Showers. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Hot and muggy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms. Still some sun. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms move back in, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

An unsettled pattern remains, iso. shower. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm, highs in the upper 70s.