Tonight features increasing clouds. Despite the clouds, it’s still a chilly night on the way, as we’ll see temperatures dip back into the upper 20s. A light southerly breeze will kick in toward dawn.

Sunday features our next chance for rain returning as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday morning with showers possible by the afternoon as a warm front lifts north through the two Virginias. That should allow high temperatures to reach the low to mid 50s despite the afternoon clouds and rain. Showers look to provide a wet ride for the evening, so folks driving back Sunday evening from Thanksgiving plans will want to consider that as part of their drive. The best chance for rain will be late in the afternoon into the overnight hours, with only an isolated shower chance during the first half of the day. Rainfall totals between Sunday afternoon through Monday morning will be between a quarter and a half inch.

Monday looks damp, dreary and cold, especially early. High temperatures will be stuck in the 30s, with mostly cloudy conditions, and periods of light showers and drizzle early. Some of that precipitation falling will fall in the form of light freezing rain or even snow at the highest peaks during the morning with temperatures near freezing in those locations. A light accumulation of snow is possible in our mountain counties but impacts to travel are expected to be limited. We’ll see a clearing trend begin to take place Monday evening into Tuesday. In addition, it’s a breezy afternoon with a stiff west wind behind our front, putting our wind chill values during the afternoon down into the teens and 20s.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region, but with a strong Canadian high pressure system to our north, high temperatures will be stuck into the 30s once again. It will once again be a breezy day with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the lowlands and 40 mph up in the mountains. That will keep wind chill values down into the teens and 20s once again during the afternoon. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies with highs only in the mid 30s after a morning start near 20.

Wednesday sees mostly sunny skies with high pressure still in control. It’s still yet another breezy day, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible. We’ll see high temperatures rebound into the mid 40s after a brutally cold start – some of us will be in the teens to begin the day!

Thursday continues the below normal trend of high temperatures, as we see the mercury only climb into the mid 40s. Mostly sunny skies will be expected with high pressure still the dominant weather feature in the area.

Friday keeps the slow warming trend in place with highs warming to around 50 degrees under partly sunny skies. Skies will increase in cloud coverage late in the day as our next storm system approaches with perhaps a shower or two possible toward dawn. Better chances for showers look likely during the overnight with a front approaching from the west.

Saturday looks dreary with an area of low pressure nearby. Showers will be possible, especially early, with highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to rebound to near normal temperature-wise as we wrap up the month of November and head into the last month of 2023. Our setups are trending to become a bit more active than as of recent, as the tug-of-war of warm versus cold air masses begins to ramp up as we begin to embark on this year’s wintry season. Don’t forget that the StormTracker 59 app has an interactive radar for your location that you can zoom into at any time for those outdoor plans – completely free on the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

SUNDAY

Showers return for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY

Damp and dreary early. Chilly and breezy! Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny – cold! Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chill values in the 10s and 20s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny early, isolated late shower. Highs near 50.

SATURDAY

Showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Few lingering sprinkles. Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Showers return. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.