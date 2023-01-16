Tonight brings the clouds around and we’re looking at shower chances returning by the time we cross into Tuesday.

Tuesday will start out with showers making for a soggy morning commute. Watch some ponding on area roadways. Highs remain mild near 50. A few peaks of sun will show through the clouds by the evening but clouds will still dominate the skies. Tuesday evening is fairly mild, with lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday will provide a few peaks of sun in the morning, with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs surge into the middle and upper 50s as another warm front pushes in, which could provide a few sprinkles late in the day. Lows still above freezing keeping roads free from ice.

Thursday we continue with the warm weather as we make our way out of the 40s in the morning to the low 60s by the afternoon. Not much in the way of sunshine as a cold front enters from west to east for the afternoon. Rain showers could be heavy at times leaving roads slick with standing water. Once our cold front passes, expect temperatures to drop quickly.

Friday is much cooler but drier after some morning flurries. We’ll keep the clouds around through much of the day with a little afternoon clearing, with highs only in the upper 30s.

Saturday is another nice, January day with highs back to around 30 degrees. Sunshine mixed with a few fair weather clouds will keep things quite to jumpstart the weekend.

Sunday will have a dry start for church services as we work our way out of the upper 20s into the mid and upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase for the morning with rain showers expected for the afternoon. Showers will be hit and miss lasting through the nighttime hours.

Monday features a few lingering showers, some of which could be of the wintry variety with a storm system nearby. Keep the umbrella close by just in case. Highs remain cooler in the upper 30s.

In our extended forecast January just doesn’t seem to want to act like January as we stay above average. However, as La Nina’s influence weakens, a pattern change is possible for the end of the month turning into February. Cold and snowy? We’ll keep you posted! At this point, temperatures look to be near normal.

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, showers likely after midnight. Lows near freezing.

TUESDAY

Rain to start with clearing late. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY

Good mix of sun and clouds. Sprinkles late. Highs still mild in the middle to upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers likely at times throughout the day. Highs near 60.

FRIDAY

Morning flurries, mostly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Comfy January day. Highs around 40.

SUNDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

MONDAY

Morning mix. Afternoon clearing. Highs in the lower 40s.

TUESDAY

Cooler, nice. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY

Rain and snow showers, especially early. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Lingering showers remain. Highs in the 40s.