Tuesday night will bring heavy rain to the region. Showers will continue on and off throughout the night and into the predawn hours before we briefly dry out for the morning commute. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s. Severe weather and widespread flooding are not a concern this evening, but some heavier downpours could overrun poor drainage areas.

Wednesday, while most of the day will be dry and even sunny at times thunderstorms are in the forecast and it is likely some will be strong to even severe as a cold front passes through the area in the evening hours. Breaks of sun during the day will help to promote some moderate instability (fuel for the storms), it will also help us warm back up into the 70s.

Our severe threat has gone down slightly in our southern counties, but we still need to keep an eye on any storm that moves in. Gusty winds will be the primary concern this time around, with the highest gusts reaching near 40mph along the front itself. The tornado threat is not high, but it’s not zero, so we will watch for any weak rotation inside any thunderstorms we see. Small hail is also a possibility. The timing on these storms looks to be between dinner and midnight.

Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours and quickly dries out before the afternoon hours. Unfortunately we don’t shake the clouds. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. We should still see a high in the low 60s!

Friday, with the upper-level low that spawned our system earlier in the week stalled out over the great lakes scattered rain and eventually snow showers are likely through the entirety of the day. Temperatures begin to fall to with highs only reaching the 40s for most.

Saturday, we rinse and repeat the forecast from Friday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be prevalent much of the day, some could even wake up to a coating of snow on the ground in the higher elevations as at least some of those areas should have gotten cold enough overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, a big flip in what we’ve been seeing is on the way. From sunny skies all day long to much warmer temperatures approaching the upper 60s and low 70s, its almost enough to make up for such a cold weekend.

Through the extended forecast, generally mild conditions take over the area but it looks like it comes at the cost of a few more passing cold fronts. We’ll be watching these closely as we’re now fully entering severe weather season!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Heavy rain at times. Lows in the 40s and low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Strong storms possible. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mountain mix, showers. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Still chilly. Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Sunshine returns! Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Some clouds, still dry. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain is looking likely. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Highs near 70.