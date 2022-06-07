Tuesday welcomes off and on again showers and even a rumble of thunder. No severe or high water threat as of yet but showers through the day will build the ground work for issues of that nature Wednesday into Thursday as a soggy pattern develops. Highs are in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Severe weather risks for Tuesday are low but not zero. A 1 out of 5, marginal, risk for the two-Virginias could see one or two strong to severe storms. Main threats are damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning. Small hail with the strongest of storms also possible but not widespread. A small flood risk also exists so remember to give your commutes a little extra time and turn around, don’t drown!





Wednesday showers and storms continue with a slight risk for severe weather. High winds, small hail remain our top threats so far. High water issues will start to become a concern as the same regions see multiple rounds of rain. Watch smaller creeks and streams from this point on. Highs cooler still in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday starts off with a few showers with some clearing for the afternoon. As we get sandwiched between two systems our rain chances won’t fall to zero but we’ll see more dry hours than the previous day. Highs rebound a little thanks to the extra sunshine into the upper 70s. Just don’t let that sunshine fool you into packing away the umbrella just yet.

Friday we once again see more dry hours but sunshine will give way to showers for the late afternoon and evening. Another day to watch the skies before heading out. Rain becomes the norm into the overnight for Saturday. Highs remain mild in the upper 70s

Saturday is a soggy day as a cold front pushes in. This time with showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. Highs cool off as we dive below average for June with many struggling to get out of the 60s.

Sunday we finally dry out as high pressure moves in to clear us up. Highs remain on the cooler side in the low 70s but it won’t last long as summer weather is primed to move back in.

Through the extended forecast sunshine looks to return as does the warmth as we get back to average June temps. With summer just around the corner, it won’t be too long before 80s and 90s are back into the forecast.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



TUESDAY:

Widespread showers. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix sun and rain. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler, late rain. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Sun then rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sct. Showers, cooler. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY:

Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the low 80s

