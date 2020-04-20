Showers this Morning, Sunshine for the Afternoon

Through the early morning hours we deal with some slow moving showers bringing light rains across the entire viewing area. Even though we dry out by 8-9 am, we still have to deal with the left over cloud cover through this afternoon before we can really talk about sunshine coming into the picture. Once the sun does come out we see temperature climb their way into the lower 60’s.

Tonight we keep things dry and clear, with some light winds picking up out of the northwest. Lows will only fall into 40’s across the area, adding to the list of warmer overnights we’ve seen over the past few days.

Tuesday morning remains dry, though once we approach the afternoon we see two waves of precipitation prepare to move through. One in the morning consisting of mostly just rain showers, some of which could be heavy at times. The second round will be a bit more organized along a cold front with the chance to hear a few rumbles of thunder. Winds get gusty especially ahead of the second round of rain tomorrow, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Highs end up in the upper 50’s and depending on just how much cloud cover we see, a few spots could certainly hit 60°.

Tuesday night after the passage of the afternoons cold front, returns us to the chance for a frost and freeze from the coal fields to the mountains as lows dip off into the low 30’s and upper 20’s. Remember to keep an eye on your more sensitive plants!

Wednesday looks to be the highlight of the week with a good dose of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 50s to the low 60’s. We keep dry all day, and into the evening lows stay milder compared to Tuesday night only heading to the low 40’s.

Thursday we see the chance for rain continue, most is expected to fall towards the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50’s complete a standard, rainy but mild April day. Low’s stay on the mild end too, in the mid to upper 40’s.

Friday keeps the chance for a few stray showers in the forecast, highs getting into the 60’s. We keep rain chances into Saturday, when rain is expected to be more widespread as another low pressure makes it’s way through the area. Sunday, for the most part will remain dry, though consistent with our unsettled pattern we see a few showers in the forecast.

Winterlike temperatures still haven’t quite given up, but as we move through the end of April we will gradually warm back up. We are entering severe weather season, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

A few showers possible. Lows in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers to start. Sunshine and drying out by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible, maybe a rumble of thunder. Windy during the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking drier with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s

THURSDAY:

Some rain chances move back in. Warmer with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY:

Chance of Showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Mild with a scattered shower possible. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered showers possible, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

MONDAY:

A shower possible, otherwise partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered showers possible, cooler. Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled with highs in the upper 50s.