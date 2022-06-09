Thursday starts off with a few showers with clearing for the afternoon as high pressure pushes in for a short time. Temps move up a little into the mid 70s but humidity drops a few points allowing us to cool off into the low 50s for overnight lows.

Friday we once again see more dry hours but sunshine will give way to clouds and eventually scattered showers for the evening. Steady rain becomes the norm into the overnight for Saturday. Highs remain mild in the upper 70s

Saturday is a soggy day as a cold front pushes in. This time with showers and the possibility of a thunderstorm or two. Highs cool off as we dive below average for June with many struggling to get out of the 60s.

Sunday we finally dry out as high pressure moves in to clear us up. Highs remain on the cooler side in the low 70s but it won’t last long as summer weather is primed to move back in.

Monday continues the dry trend with sunshine returning in force and temps returning to above normal in the low to mid 80s. It’s a sunscreen day for sure as we embark on a warming trend for the first half of the week.

Through the extended forecast showers return to the forecast as we get into a humid and hot pattern. A more summer-like feel returns to the two-Virginias as well with highs pushing into the low 90s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

THURSDAY:

AM showers, dry PM. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Sun then rain. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Sct. Showers, cooler. Highs in the 60s

MONDAY:

Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

Showers late. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers. Highs in the low 80s

FRIDAY:

Stormy, HOT. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

Some showers, cooler. Highs in the upper 70s.

