Showers Today, Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

Wednesday clouds will be a dominant feature of the day with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Better rain chances are expected to hold off until the evening and the overnight hours into Thursday. Despite the clouds, southerly winds will help to keep temperatures into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday rain, heavy at times will be greeting many out the door and will be a familiar sight all day long. Thunderstorms will work their way into the rain through the daylight hours, a few may be on the stronger side. Highs hover into the low to mid-70s due to the rain.

Our severe weather risk heading into Thursday is low at a level 1 of 5, but we do need to remain aware of the risk of a few strong or severe storms working through our area. The main threat from any storm would be isolated damaging wind gusts. The larger risk for any severe storms remains off to our east into Virginia.

Friday continues the unsettled pattern with scattered showers and a rumble of thunder in the region though rain won’t be as prevalent as the day before. Temperatures remain closer to average with the mid-70s for an afternoon high. We’ll see overnight lows steady in the low 60s and upper 50s for our higher elevations.

Saturday brings some chances for an isolated shower but rain is pretty much done at this point for the region. Skies will clear out as high pressure begins to take control and sunshine should be prevalent across the area by the afternoon hours. Highs return to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday we hold on to the chance of an isolated shower or storm with afternoon highs pushing into the low 80s and upper 70s for the higher elevations. High pressure is still in control at this point!

By Monday we’re still feeling the influence of our high pressure, but it is starting to drift further east and off shore. As a result more humid conditions are set to return to the area as dew points rise into the 60s. Highs are set to return to the 80s as early as Monday, and the combination of heat and humidity might be enough to spark an isolated thunderstorm.

Tuesday, dewpoints are getting near the 70s as high temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s for most. The risk of isolated afternoon thunderstorms will stick with us again! Keep in mind it will be very important to remain hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activities as the heat and humidity builds.

The extended forecast looks much like the beginning of the week does. Hot and humid. This seems to be the trend heading into the month of June, a quick flip from the cooler than normal month we just saw.

WEDNESDAY:

Isolated storm possible PM. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Widespread rain and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY:

Showers continue. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Stray showers/thunderstorms. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Isolated Shower. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers, mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the mid 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Scattered Showers and Warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.