Showers Today, Sunshine Returns for Saturday

Friday will bring lingering morning showers and cooler temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the low and mid 50s. We could see a few breaks of sun as we head into the afternoon, but much of our sunshine looks to hold off until Saturday. It looks like another cool and dreary day.

Tonight we keep things pretty similar for the most part clouds stick around until around sunrise, showers have for the most part stopped across the area. Low’s get into the low to mid 40’s.

Saturday looks to remain dry and our first shot at returning to near normal temperatures with highs in the mid 60’s expected. Saturday has the best chance for staying dry with breaks of sun, clouds are expected to stick around. Overnight lows only drop to the mid 50s as winds pick up from the south.

Sunday we see the warmth get cranked up with temperatures expected to break the 70 degree mark, sunshine will be around for the morning and early afternoon. Showers are expected to move in by the late afternoon and evening.

To start out the next work week we fall back into our unsettled pattern, Monday will see showers left over from Sunday especially in the morning hours. Highs remain near average for Monday in the mid to upper 60’s, lows expected in the mid 40s.

Tuesday you should expect much of the same weather with showers possible all day and temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Lows remain consistent in the mid 40’s.

As of now our next chance for widespread rainfall is on Wednesday, things trend a bit cooler to the upper 50’s and low 60’s as our next system works it’s way through. Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s and more chances for rain. Looking to next weekend temperatures struggle to improve.

Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TODAY:

Cloudy and cool. Some light showers.. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still looking dry. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY:

Keeping dry during the day. Some rain returns at night. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still unsettled with some isolated showers. highs in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More widespread rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled, but a bit drier. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

