SIGNIFICANT FLOODING ACROSS THE REGION

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 7:30 PM TONIGHT. THE CLINCH RIVER AT RICHLANDS IS EXPECTED TO CREST AT 15 FT WHICH IS THE HIGHEST IT’S BEEN SINCE 1978. RESIDENTS ALONG THE RIVER ARE URGED TO MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY.

AN AREAL FLOOD WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, AND RALEIGH COUNTIES UNTIL 7 PM, TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL 7:30 PM, MERCER AND SUMMERS COUNTIES UNTIL 8:30 PM, GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 10 PM THURSDAY. ON TOP OFF THE RAINFALL THAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN, MORE HEAVY RAINFALL IS ON THE WAY AND STREAMS ARE RISING QUICKLY. BE ON THE WATCH FOR AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE FOR HIGH WATER ON THE ROADWAYS AND DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.

Flood Warnings

AN AREAL FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE COUNTIES UNTIL 7 AM FRIDAY AND FOR TAZEWELL, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, AND GREENBRIER COUNTIES UNTIL 12 PM FRIDAY. DURING THIS PERIOD, HEAVY RAIN WITH THE POTENTIAL TO CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. BE ON THE WATCH FOR HIGH WATER NEAR CREEKS AND STREAMS AS WELL AS AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE DURING THIS TIME.

Showers are lighter in nature now, but are going to continue on and off through the evening. The front finally exits the region tonight and that will open the door for colder air to make a return. Through the overnight hours, a few showers will eventually taper off as snow showers make a return alongside temperatures in the low 30s. Winter sure didn’t waste any time waiting to move back in!

Friday will bring much colder conditions. Highs will be stuck in the mid 30s and we could start the day off with some snow showers. Snow showers will be on and off throughout much of the day. It could be slippery as we head out the door in the morning, but during the afternoon a lot of the snow will melt as it falls. Overnight lows will drop below the freezing mark into Saturday morning.

Snow totals Friday will generally be an inch or two with some picking up even less. It could still be slick out there through the morning commute. A lot of this will melt during the day Friday.

We don’t look to stay dry for long after Friday. A quick hitting system looks to arrive on Saturday and bring a quick shot of snow Saturday night. This system looks to move in late during the afternoon and continue through the very early morning hours on Sunday before we briefly dry out. Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and by Sunday afternoon we are dry with highs back in the 40s.

We do look to warm up once more heading into the following week. As a matter of fact, the first half of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.



TONIGHT:

A few showers transitioning to snow as colder temperatures return. Still watching the flooding threat. Lows in the low 30s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers. Colder. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

A bit of snow possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s

SUNDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Rain moving by the PM hours. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs near 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 50s.