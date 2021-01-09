Skies start to clear overnight

Tonight will be a chilly one overnight lows drop back into the 20s and upper teens, any wet roads from melting snow could be icy yet again. Skies will start to clear and we might even get to see the stars for what feels like the first time this year.

Sunday looks even better! More sunshine to enjoy and temperatures are even warmer! Highs make it back to average and possibly a bit above as we are back in the low 40s. This will help melt more of the snow that we have and again we could see some icy spots on the roadways at night as temperatures drop back below freezing.

Monday tries to make a return to the 40s, some will fall short of that but still remain rather seasonable for this time of year. We will start the day with sunshine and keep things quiet. Clouds will be building back in during the afternoon ahead of another possible disturbance for Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Tuesday brings another chance for snow across the area. Much like our Friday system this one is likely to track down to the south a bit based on the forecast right now, which means more snow is possible but it won’t be a major event. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one though as there is plenty of room for change in this forecast. As of right now it does not look like a major snow maker.

Wednesday looks good, still some clouds around but temperatures are able to rebound back into the low 40s for most. Overall a quiet day.

Thursday is looking sunny too, highs will be back into the 40s for everyone with even some upper 40s making an appearance. High pressure is firmly in control throughout the day so get outside and enjoy it when it comes!

In the extended forecast unsettled weather makes a return by next Friday as another arctic front looks to make an appearance. This will bring snow more likely than not with some accompanying snow showers behind it that last into the weekend, and of course some bitter cold. We could even keep the unsettled pattern going into the next week.



TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

SUNDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Some rain/snow showers later in the day. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain and snow possible. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Next system? Highs in the 30s.