Slick and Icy Tonight

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON THURSDAY FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE AND MERCER

WINTER STORM WARNINGS ARE IN EFFECT UNTIL 4AM THURSDAY FOR RALIEGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT ON THURSDAY

As we continue through the afternoon and into the evening we are seeing the last push of moisture move in. This will first be in the form of ice, sleet and rain, but the later we head into the evening we will see a changeover to light snow.

As temperatures fall and road temperatures remain below the freezing mark, any light snow we see fall can and will stick to the roadways. We already have a layer of sleet and ice and adding a layer of light snow will continue to make roads difficult. While snow accumulations through the rest of the evening are looking minimal, travel is still going to be slick.

Later through the night we will see things start to wind down. Winds won’t be as gusty as they were during the day, but wind chill values will likely still be in the teens. Air temperatures drop into the upper 20s and light snow showers will still be possible, even heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday, lingering upslope snow showers look likely across the mountains and ridges. This could pose some additional driving hazards as some could stick to untreated surfaces, and less traveled roadways. Other than the lingering snow showers overall it should be a pleasant day for most as a few breaks in the clouds could allow some sun to come through. It will still be quite chilly though into the 30s for highs.

Friday starts to dry out as high pressure makes an appearance. Temperatures remain near the 30s for this period, so keep the jackets on! Clouds will remain but with high pressure nearby some more breaks of sun are likely.

Next weekend is our next potential rain/snow maker. For the most part the system is a bit disorganized in the forecast, it will be a few days before the weather models can get a better idea of this storm. But for now it looks like we are in line to see some scattered rain and wet snow showers as a weak low pressure/cold front pushes through the region. Best chance for snow will be in the mountains as the lower elevations will likely be too warm into the 40s for afternoon highs/

Next Monday it looks like we get a good shot at seeing some quiet weather being able to settle in briefly. Warmer weather with highs in the 40s looks to stick around as well!

In the extended forecast there still is some unsettled weather popping up sporadically. Can’t put to much stock into these signals since they aren’t consistent just yet. Both Tuesday and Thursday currently show some type of system moving through, for now left chances for rain/snow on both days. More to come on these next week.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Lingering snow shower. Icy and cold. Temperatures in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain/snow to end the day. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain/snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

keeping it dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Cold front? Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS:

Cold front? Highs in the 30s and 40s.