Watches/Advisories Issued for Our Region

Winter Weather Advisory: Northwest Pocahontas County from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Snow accumulations in this part of our region, including Snowshoe, will cause difficult travel.

Tonight features the chance for a few sprinkles early, with mostly cloudy skies thereafter. Temperatures will dip back to around 30 degrees. With damp roadways from Monday’s showers, a slick spot or two can’t be ruled out in the morning on the untreated surfaces.

Tuesday sees our chances for rain showers to return, especially during the afternoon, as another area of low pressure scoots in from our northwest. As a cold front in association with that area of low pressure passes through, we’ll see our wind shift to coming from the northwest – that will create a lake effect setup late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 40s. Slick travel is possible as temperatures cool below freezing heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday begins on the snowy side! We’ll see bands of snow showers in the region with our lake effect setup kicking strong early in the day. Though snowfall accumulations will be mostly limited to the higher elevations due to warm ground temperatures, anyone under a stout snow band could see a brief light accumulation of snow, reduced visibilities and slick conditions. In addition, with air temperatures below freezing Wednesday morning, black ice will be a concern on untreated surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses. Plan to give yourself a couple of extra minutes heading out the door. In addition, we won’t see much of a temperature increase, with highs only in the low to perhaps middle 30s.

Thursday sees our conditions improve, with plenty of sunshine ahead and high temperatures jumping back up into the 40s after a chilly start in the 20s.

Friday continues are warming trend. Partly sunny skies and a southerly wind flow with an area of high pressure down to our southeast will enable temperatures to jump back up into the mid 50s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of year.

Saturday is shaping up to be our warmest day in quite some time! A stout southerly breeze out ahead of our next storm system should allow temperatures to jump into the low 60s – that’s about 15 degrees warmer than our average for this time of year. Expect a bit of a breeze, with wind gusts up to 25 mph possible but at least we’re dry!

Sunday brings our next chance of rain back into the region, with a cold front scooting through. There is still some fine-tuning needed on the exact timing of this system, but expect showers and gusty conditions with highs in the 50s. This system will bring some much cooler air back into the region for Monday.

Monday looks cold with perhaps a sprinkle or two in the morning. High temperatures will only make it into the 30s despite sunshine returning in the afternoon as a result of a cold westerly breeze in place.

In your extended forecast, although bouts of cold weather will briefly ooze their way into our region from Canada, the overall outlook is warm. In addition to warm conditions, our pattern is trending a bit more unsettled, with a series of systems working their way through. Don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app, free on the Apple and Google Play stores – you can check the radar and zoom in on your neighborhood with just a couple taps of a button!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

TUESDAY

Showers likely, especially during the afternoon. Cooler. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY

Snow showers likely early, some slick travel. Cold. Highs near freezing.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Much warmer. Highs in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Very warm! Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY

Few showers likely. Breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Seasonal. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.