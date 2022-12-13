WINTER STORM WATCH​​ has been issued for Pocahontas County from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening for the potential for light snow and ice accumulations.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and it’ll be a bit warmer with the clouds lingering around, with lows around 30 degrees.

Wednesday will begin with mostly cloudy conditions early with light rain pushing in mid to late morning. Rain intensifies through the day as we stay on the warm side of an approaching cold front. As the day goes on, we’ll see winds picking up out of the southwest helping us get back into the mid 40s for highs. Wednesday evening winds shift out of the northeast bringing cooler air across the mountains. As temperatures cool for the higher elevations (above 2,000ft) freezing rain and some sleet will become an issue. For those below 2,000ft, rain will continue through the overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY ELEVATION BREAKDOWN:

Above 2,000 Feet: For portions of eastern Monroe, central Summers, western Greenbrier, southeastern Raleigh, northeastern Mercer, and western Pocahontas counties, after 10pm, rain will begin to transition over to a mix of rain and sleet. As the grounds cool, ice accumulations from freezing rain after midnight will create slick travel. By Thursday morning, less than a tenth of an inch of ice can be expected for you leading to hazardous travel and isolated power outages. This is less an ice storm and more a minor inconvenience at this point but as ice totals go but it doesn’t take much to cause issues. For us, we’ve dealt with worse so common sense will go a long way. Charge your phones before going to bed, have a day’s worth of supplies at home before the storm, and keep checking for updates before and during the event and we’ll manage.

BELOW 2,000 feet: For folks in Giles, Bland, Tazewell, McDowell, Wyoming, western Raleigh, Fayette, and western Nicholas county, temperatures will remain just above the freezing mark throughout the different levels of the atmosphere meaning an all rain event Wednesday. While some sleet is possible at times of heavier rain, this will simply be a soggy event. Rain totals pushing 3/4 of an inch may lead to standing water on roadways and backed up storm drain issues but overall, nothing we haven’t been through the last week and a half or so.

Thursday morning will be a messy one regardless of where your are or what you are seeing. Heavy rain for some will create standing water on the morning commute leading to hydroplaning and skidding. For the higher elevations, icy roads will make driving very hazardous so giving yourself extra time or simply putting off travel until later in the day will be best. another new hundredths an inch of ice accumulations is possible before we finally come to an end with the storm. Our cold front will push through late morning bring an end to our rain/sleet/snow chances as the day goes on. Highs for the day reach the low 40s. Black ice will be an issue for all during the late evening commute through the overnight.

Friday will hold a few early morning flurries for Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties as a northwest flow develops. Everyone else will see clearing skies through the morning. Black ice for the morning commute will slow you down a bit so take note. Highs struggle their way into the upper 30s and 40s. Clouds build in Friday night with a few snowflakes possible.

Saturday is partly sunny but chilly! A cold northwest flow behind a dry cold front will bring a Christmas-like feel, with high temperatures only around freezing.

Sunday remains cold, with mostly sunny skies and highs around freezing with high pressure in control. As the sun sets and Hanukkah officially begins, it will certainly feel like the holiday season as we drop temps back into the teens and twenties.

Monday is also partly sunny but remaining a bit chilly, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

Looking ahead, there are signs of yet even colder air lurking as we head toward the few days leading up to Christmas Day. Though no real snowmakers look to be making an impact for the holiday at this point, a cold arctic air mass looks to dive in from Canada around the 23rd of December – which very well could put high temperatures for Christmas Eve and Christmas only in the 20s or 30s. We’ll continue to monitor!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, not as cold. Lows around freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s – this will likely transition to freezing rain for the eastern slopes of the WV mountains Wednesday night into Thursday.

THURSDAY

Morning freezing rain over the eastern slopes of the WV mountains. Otherwise, a cold rain elsewhere. Highs in the lower 40s.

FRIDAY

AM flurries over the mountains, otherwise a slow clearing trend with highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and much colder! Highs in the lower 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and remaining cold. Highs around freezing.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the middle 30s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny but cold! Highs in the upper 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy and COLD! Highs in the middle 20s.