Advisories Issued for Region

Winter Weather Advisory: Nicholas, Webster, Pocahontas, and western Greenbrier counties through Thursday night.

Tonight continues the breezy conditions and a northwest breeze will set us up for lake effect snow tonight. This will continue into Thursday morning, which could create a slick morning commute, with temperatures dropping down into the upper 20s.

Thursday holds the flurries and snow shower chances around as our system takes its time moving out. As cold air moves in with northwest winds, mountains will see some measurable snow by mid-morning once again. Black ice and slick travel can be expected all day as afternoon temperatures only make their way into the lower 30s. Wind chills will once again be an issue make it feel like we’re in the teens and twenties at times. Snow accumulations look to remain with the higher terrain but a grassy coating is possible at times for the lowlands.

Friday we clear up once again with sunshine returning to the region after a few morning flurries over the West Virginia mountains. We’ll see high temperatures held down once again with a northwesterly to westerly flow, as the mercury struggles to reach the freezing mark once again in the lowlands.

Saturday is dry with sunshine and this time temperatures will be helped out. We’ll see morning temperatures in the 20s with afternoon highs working back into the middle and upper 40s with a nice southwest breeze. However, this break in rain and snow will be short-lived as clouds again are on the increase late Saturday night out ahead of our next storm system.

Sunday will be wet with rain likely for all as we work our way into the lower to middle 40s. It could just be cold enough for some light snow to mix in over the highest peaks of the mountains. Temperatures Sunday night will likely remain just warm enough for a cold rain in the lowlands, but we’ll see light snow for the mountains.

Monday keeps a few morning snow showers in the mountains and sprinkles in the lowlands around to begin our day but that will filter out by the late morning with mostly cloudy skies expected. It will be another seasonal day temperature-wise, with highs near 40.

Tuesday keeps a few showers in the picture with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Wednesday looks even wetter at this point than Tuesday, with showers likely with a storm system crossing. This looks to bring a return of cold air into the picture for the end of next week. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday brings a few snow showers back into the picture, with upslope possible. At this point, temperatures look much colder, with highs near freezing.

In your extended forecast, the messy on again, off again snow chances continue as we experience a pattern shift from the warm start to our winter to one that is more typical of the season. No real change in long-range forecasts – and no signs of any gargantuan winter storms, but the occasional light-impact snow event will be on the table in this type of pattern over the next couple of weeks.

TONIGHT

Snow showers return. Some slick spots by dawn. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY

Snow showers off and on. Highs near freezing.

FRIDAY

Few mountain AM flurries. Clearing PM. Highs near freezing.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain showers likely, especially in the afternoon. Mountain mix possible. Highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Lingering showers in the morning. Drier PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely. Highs near 50.

THURSDAY

Few flurries and much colder. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny once again! Highs in the 40s.

