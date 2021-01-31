Slow and Snowy East, Rainy and Slick West this Morning

WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN FAYETTE, EASTERN RALEIGH, MERCER, SUMMERS, MONROE, GREENBRIER AND POCAHONTAS COUNTIES FROM 10 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 10 PM SUNDAY.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR NORTHWEST FAYETTE, NORTHWEST RALEIGH, WYOMING, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES FROM 10 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 10 PM SUNDAY

This morning, we see I-77 being the dividing line between rain and snow chances across the two Virginias. Primarily to the east of the interstate most will stay all snow, while to the west likely most will see rain over the next few hours. Right along I-77 is our best chance to see some mixing of rain/snow and even some freezing rain which could lead to a quick glaze!

When it comes to the roads, just take it slow and be prepared for conditions to change quickly as precipitation will be a bit on and off through the morning. Budgeting extra time, driving slow and leaving room for an extended stopping distance will make for an easy trip IF you really have to be somewhere today. For the easiest travel we recommend going from the couch to the kitchen and not much further!

Monday, the snow doesn’t come to an end. Upslope snow showers pick up as Sundays storm exits the area and continue to make for a mess on the roads. In addition to the lingering snow, some breezier conditions will be sticking around too. Highs in the low 30s may provide some minimal melting during the afternoon, it will all refreeze again overnight into Tuesday.

When all is said and done between Saturday night and Monday night we could see a trace to an inch in the coalfields through western Raleigh county. 1 to 3 inches is possible west of I 77 through Raleigh and Fayette counties down into western Mercer. 3 to 6 is possible along I 77 and east to about central Summers county and then 6 to 9 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible through Greenbrier, Monroe and the mountains of eastern West Virginia. The bulk of this falls Saturday night into Sunday afternoon, but a few additional inches will help us hit those totals going into Monday.

Tuesday, upslope snow showers eventually die down but not before causing a repeat of the slick conditions we expect for Monday. Tuesday believe it or not is colder than Monday with most struggling to break the freezing mark even by the afternoon.

Wednesday doesn’t look to bad compared to the rest of the forecast. A better chance at breaking the freezing mark exists, but we’re likely to be a bit on the cloudier side of things. But some breaks of sun could still appear, we’ll have to wait and see as we get closer.

Thursday we get a touch warmer, with some nearing the 40s. With high pressure in control briefly some more sun looks probable too throughout the day time. In the evening this will be quickly replaced with clouds as our next storm system barrels in for Friday morning.

In the extended forecast, we are looking to finally sit near average with our highs in the 40s and upper 30s. We do have to deal with rain on Friday from a system tracking south to north up the eastern seaboard. Saturday could see some lingering impacts from the system but should remain fairly dry. Sunday the sun could possibly make a return!

SUNDAY:

Rain and snow make a return. Very messy. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Snow showers die down. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet and sunnier. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Small chance of a shower or two. Highs in the 30s.