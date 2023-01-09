With our weekend system moving out of the region our Monday is looking drier. Clouds will be stubborn with northwest winds throughout the late morning. By the afternoon, high pressure begins to nudge clouds a bit allowing for peeks of sunshine. It just won’t help temps as they are stuck in the 30s all day. Add in 10-15mph northwest winds, and wind chill values will make it feel like the 20s all day.

Tuesday will be a sunshine and clouds kind of day as high pressure tries to make its way in. Clouds will continue to fade through the day but it’ll be a long process before we completely clear up. Highs warm up a bit with winds shifting out of the south into the mid 40s.

Wednesday is looking dry but clouds are still stubborn. A fair bit more clouds compared to Tuesday but temperatures should remain about average this time of the year. Afternoon highs will get back into the mid 40s.

Thursday, our next rain maker begins to push in. Warmer air surges in ahead of the rain helping temps push into the upper 50s by the afternoon but heavy rain won’t make it an enjoyable day. Windy conditions can be expected Thursday night as showers continue into Friday.

Friday the warm front from Thursday exits and a cold front slides in behind Friday. What will start as rain showers Friday morning will turn to snow showers by Friday afternoon. As the system exits the region, moisture content look low so outside of a grassy accumulation, it looks like, for now, we miss out on a “good snow” storm for those still holding out hope. Either way, travel will be impacted with icy roads Friday night.

Saturday will see a few lingering flurries for the mountains as most start to dry out. Temps are cold so icy roads will be a main feature of the day until crews have a chance to treat them. Secondary roads are always last so be mindful. Highs struggle to get out of the 30s with wind chill values making it feel down right frigid in the teens and 20s.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the low 40s by the afternoon. Winds still breezy making it feel cooler so not out of the woods yet in regards to wind chills.

In your extended forecast the rollercoaster ride continues as temps swing wildly. From the 30s to the 50s and back again looks to remain the theme of January. So far soggy look to win out over snowy through the middle of the month.

