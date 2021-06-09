Slow-moving storms continue, flooding risk rising

Today will be very similar to what we saw on Tuesday. We will be hot and humid with highs back in the low and mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return by the afternoon. Once again, these will be slow-moving and have the potential to drop very heavy rainfall.

We have to watch the flooding threat once more. A medium threat for flooding exists for our entire area today. Everyone needs to remain weather-aware today. Excessive run-off will likely be one of the main causes of any flooding issues that arise during the day.

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. If you haven’t seen rain by this point in the week, you’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the 80s.

Thursday, the entire area again is under a Medium risk for flooding, We’ll have to watch closely as most of the region will be prone to excessive run-off due to previous heavy rain earlier in the week. Small creeks and streams will likely rise first and fastest!

Friday, we’re a bit cooler in the low 80s but still humid and summerlike. Rain and heavy downpours are still expected to be an issue through much of the region as our main area of low pressure continues to push through the region.

For nearly the entire area a medium risk of flooding still exists by Friday. Everyone still needs to be keeping apprised of the weather, and how the rivers, creeks, and streams are behaving at this point!

Saturday is beginning to trend drier. We could still see a few isolated showers and storms, but they won’t be as numerous. Temperatures are warm again as highs make it back into the 80s. Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region, though coverage of showers and storms should be less than previous days. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

Monday could see our last push of active weather before high pressure swoops in from the north. We’ll still be hot and humid so a few decent downpours will still be possible, though they likely won’t match the strength of the previous week. Highs remain in the 80s for most.

Tuesday, we see a big pattern flip move in as high pressure drops down from the northwest. This ushers in relief from the heat and the humidity of the past week and a half. Highs will drop into the 70s and dew points will fall to upper 50s and low 60s.

In the extended forecast, we’ll see high pressure maintain it’s influence for a few days. This will keep us slightly cooler than we should be for June but it will also bring us plenty of sun and much drier air. A fair trade off after a stormy and humid few weeks.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny with a small chance for some storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid-80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the mid-70s.

THURSDAY:

Still looking quiet. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s.