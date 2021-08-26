Slow-Moving Storms Possible Again Thursday Afternoon

Thursday, as a cold front, pivots around our strong blocking high as we have another solid shot at a wet afternoon. Slow-moving storms are once again a concern throughout the afternoon, we’ll have to watch out for isolated flooding concerns especially in areas that saw rain yesterday. Remember, if you come across a flooded roadway, please just turn around and don’t drown.

Friday, as that front still lingers reasonably close to the two Virginias, we keep the chance of showers and storms in the forecast. The end of the workweek is not looking like a washout, but more a nuisance through the afternoon. Not to say we don’t still need the rain though! Highs remain in the 80s and 90s.

Saturday remains hot with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. The same small risk of an afternoon pop-up shower or storm exists as the humidity remains elevated. Keep the sunscreen close as that late August sun will continue to bake the entire region.

Sunday, isolated showers remain in the forecast but just like Saturday chances are low you’ll encounter one. Highs are still just as high back into the 80s and 90s mixed in with still humid air.

Monday, rain is possible along a cold front draped over the area. The amount and coverage of this rain have been fluctuating in recent days as the front seems like it might arrive later than we thought earlier this week. This works out to a drier day Monday, but also a hotter one too. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s!

Tuesday, rain is still possible along the front from yesterday as it slides further east towards us. Scattered showers and storms through the afternoon are likely, not everyone will see rain in our current forecast though! Not a total washout of a day. Highs are still in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday is where some of our focus for heavier rain is beginning to shift. Our cold front at this point has stalled out over us and there are indications a large area of tropical moisture is going to surge up from the gulf sometime next week. When all that hits our stalled front, it could spark up some widespread rain from West Virginia all the way out to Missouri. Something we’ll have to watch closely!

In the extended forecast, chances for rain linger as a lot of uncertainty remains surrounding the first week of September. For now, we’ve kept temperatures slightly below average with small chances for showers throughout the period. But big changes will likely come as the forecast begins to evolve!

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

