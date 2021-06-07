Slow-Moving Storms This Afternoon

Today, hot and muggy weather settles into the region. This will help to se the stage for a repeat of yesterday afternoon with slow moving heavy rain producing storms rolling through. We’ll have to watch out for pooling and ponding on roadways and in poor drainage areas. Highs in the 80s!

Tuesday will be in the same boat as Monday. Highs will top out into the mid and upper 80s, dewpoints will be in the 60s and 70s and very noticeable as you head out the door. The afternoon will feature a few more slow-moving rain makers pushing through.

By Wednesday, you’ll feel like Bill Murray in “Groundhog Day”. It will be hot, sticky and stormy once again. We’ll have to watch out for storms rolling over repeat areas at this point in the week as run-off could increase if the ground is already saturated.

Thursday a more defined area of rain is expected as a weak low pressure and a trough push through and help to spark up more widespread storms. If you haven’t seen rain by this point in the week, you’ll likely see it here. Highs remain in the 80s.

Friday, we’re a bit cooler into the low 80s but still humid and summerlike. Rain and storms across much of the region continues as another wave of low pressure passes through the region.

Saturday ends up a similar story as we continue to see weak surface low pressures ride along the jet stream. Highs take a hit at this point back into the 70s as winds shift to a more northerly direction as a coastal low begins to build.

Sunday, we’re continuing to remain unsettled and rainy across much of the region. Highs are set to return to the upper 70s for most.

In the extended forecast we begin to dry out and see quieter weather settle in. Highs will slowly return to near normal to above normal through this period.

MONDAY:

Some Showers/Storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Scattered Showers/T-storms. Highs in the 80s again.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Sunny, Isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny. highs in upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. Storms, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out with highs in the mid 80s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny and hot. High in the upper 80s