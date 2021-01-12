Slowly Clearing Skies Today

Tuesday looks much better, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s likely just a touch warmer than the day before. The sun will make an appearance by the afternoon, though a fair amount of cloud cover will likely still remain during the morning hours and near the mountains.

Wednesday is almost a carbon copy of Tuesday with similar highs, but likely more sun through the morning and afternoon than the previous day. This will be one of several nice and quiet days this week as our active pattern takes a quick break.

Thursday we keep it quiet, and sunny for everyone. Highs will likely be the warmest of the week this day with many into the 40s an possibly even a shot at the low 50s for the coal fields. High pressure to our south is at it’s peak strength at this point in the week.

Friday starts out nice with highs near where they were on Thursday, but this time our warmer than average highs signal a bigger change as a cold front is waiting just off to our west. Holding off until the latter half of the day we should be able to squeeze in some early morning sun, before turning cloudy with showers by the evening commute. Winds will likely be a bit gusty along this front as well.

Generally unsettled conditions continue behind the front into Saturday. Moisture is getting brought down from the Great Lakes which means we have a good set-up for some widespread upslope snows to occur through the western half of the region. It’ll be noticeably cooler too as highs are only expected into the 30s for most.

Sunday some lingering snow showers remain a possibility but chances are low. Still a bit brisk for most with highs in the low to mid 30s across the board, winds at least are dying down at this point making being outdoors slightly more bearable.

Monday, quieter but still cloudy weather settles back in for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, unfortunately it’s still going to be cold despite a southerly winds best effort to bring in some warmer air. A southerly wind here is at least an indication in the extended forecast of some warmer days ahead.

In the extended forecast, we’re still fairly quiet. Some indications of potential stormier weather remain on the table but nothing solid enough to mention for a specific day just yet. Warmer weather is being advertised though, so if the rest of this forecast gave you the chills there is some hope down the line.

