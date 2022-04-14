Thursday, isolated showers along a passing cold front will be likely through the morning and early afternoon before clearing skies settle in during the evening and overnight hours. We’ll still be breezy at times, with gusts reaching the 20-30mph range especially east of the mountains. Afternoon highs will be in the 50s!

Friday, should be mostly clear from start to finish allowing us to spend a day basking in the sun. This will help temperatures tremendously pushing up to near 70 for most of the region. Through Wyoming and McDowell counties we’ll likely to 70.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s with a few more clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we could see a handful of showers throughout the day. It doesn’t look like enough to cancel any outdoor plans though!

(Easter) Sunday, is looking dry, albeit a bit chilly in the morning. Sunny skies through the morning hours though should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs will climb to the 50s for most.

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. We’ll be noticeably cooler during the day as well thanks to clouds and rain moving in when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Tuesday, morning lows will be cold enough to warrant frost especially in the higher elevations. Additionally, some lingering mountain showers in the morning keeps clouds in the forecast through much of the day. This won’t do much to help our temperatures into the afternoon, as highs will only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday, another frost and freeze is possible in the morning as lows hover near or below the freezing mark for most. We do warm up during the day bringing highs back into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon, but cloudy skies stick around the entire day stopping us from getting any warmer.

Through the extended forecast more rain is looking likely Thursday as another cold front sweeps east. Despite the passing front we don’t see a drastic drop-off in temperatures through the long range, with highs in the low 60s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.