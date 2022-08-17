Wednesday catches a break for the most part with only an isolated afternoon shower/t-storm. Not enough to cancel your plans, just enough of a reason to bring the umbrella today. The limited sunshine and east winds will keep us cooler in the mountains with the low 70s with the western counties pushing into the mid and upper 70s.

Thursday will be another day we deal with a few afternoon showers but most should stay dry. A little more sunshine will help temps get back to the mid to upper 70s along with our winds shifting out of the southeast.

Friday starts off looking nice but clouds once again fill in through the day. Highs stuck well below average in the mid to upper 70s. Rain chances grow through the evening and overnight as our next rain maker moves in for the weekend.

Saturday will be another rainy day with showers and downpours. While it won’t rain all day long, most of us will see showers a few times Saturday. Highs still well below average in the mid to upper 70s and falling.

Sunday will feature a dry start with growing shower and storm chances in the afternoon with widespread showers by the nighttime hours. Temps are running cooler still in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be a main feature of the day.

Monday starts off with heavy showers and even a rumble of thunder here and there. As the day continues on, showers break up a bit into more scattered chances for the afternoon. Some localized high water is possible with all the rain from the weekend.

In our extended forecast, the on again off again rain chances continue but at least there are improvements in temps. Long range forecasts show the summer heat and humidity could return as early as late-August. Just a few more days of this chilly, fall preview.

