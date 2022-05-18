Wednesday night will bring more showers into the region. Rain will be heavy at times. Temperatures remain mild as we only drop into the low 60s. Winds will also pick up and we will be breezy throughout the night with gusts up to 30 MPH.

With slow moving storms likely Wednesday night into Thursday as a system stalls out over us we will have to watch the risk of some isolated high water issues where showers and storms repeatedly sit. A low risk for a strong storm also exists overnight, but the greatest threat lies off to our west. Gusty winds and heavy rainfall that could lead to some isolated flooding issues.

Thursday as we head into the morning, heavy downpours are possible as a very moist airmass moves in along our slow moving front. Pooling and ponding will be a big concern for the morning commute, along with isolated areas of high water. Remember to turn around and don’t drown! Rain will taper off through the afternoon and evening as our system pulls away. Highs in the 70s.

A marginal risk for severe weather lies within our southern counties Thursday morning. Gusty winds and the potential for flooding will be the primary concerns throughout the morning. A small risk for additional flooding issues will be in place for the first part of the day.

Friday we’re likely to be on the clearer side through a majority of the day as another cold front sets up to our west. Sunny skies combined with winds getting a boost out of the south thanks to our approaching front will set the stage for a potentially record breaking day temperature wise. Highs are expected to be in the upper 80s with a few isolated 90s to the west.

Saturday, as our front stalls to our west we get another hot, but not record breaking, day across the region. Highs will climb to the mid 80s for most. A few storms and showers are liable to pop up during the afternoon just due to the hot an humid conditions, but a lot of the day looks dry.

Sunday our front passes through the morning hours bringing rain with it by the late morning and early afternoon. Severe weather is unlikely with this system. Highs in the 70s.

Monday, we dry out quickly behind our exiting front to start the work and school week with sunshine. Highs will stick to the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tuesday, we keep clear skies going and even end up a few degrees warmer across the region with highs approaching the mid 70s.

Through the extended forecast, cooler than average temperatures are expected into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will be on the drier side for majority of the end of the 10-Day, but there is always something waiting in the wings so stay tuned!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

The Spring Fire Ban remains in effect. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

TONIGHT:

Rain, heavy at times. Some strong storms. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Am showers then gradual clearing. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 80s and 90s.

SATURDAY:

Building Clouds/Rain late. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Stormy, cooler. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few clouds. Highs near 70.

WEDNESDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Mix sun and rain. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.