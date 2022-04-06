Clouds will continue to build in tonight and we will see showers and storms push through after dark. Rain could be heavy at times and don’t be surprised if you hear some rumbles of thunder. Temperatures will drop into the mid 40s after the front passes and we will be a bit windy as it moves through as well.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for our region this evening. The lack of sunshine will help limit how strong the storms get, but we still need to pay attention. Gusty winds will be the primary concern this time around, with the highest gusts reaching near 40mph along the front itself, with the chance for higher gusts under any storms that end up on the strong side. The tornado threat is not high, but it’s not zero, so we will watch for any weak rotation inside any thunderstorms we see. The timing on these storms will be between 7pm and 2am Thursday.

Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours and quickly dries out before the afternoon hours. Unfortunately we don’t shake the clouds completely but some sunshine is on the table. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. We will be a bit cooler with highs stuck in the 50s throughout much of the day.

Friday, with the upper-level low that spawned our system earlier in the week stalled out over the great lakes scattered rain and eventually snow showers are likely through the entirety of the day. Temperatures begin to fall to with highs only reaching the 40s for most.

Saturday, we rinse and repeat the forecast from Friday. Scattered rain and snow showers will be prevalent much of the day, some could even wake up to a coating of snow on the ground in the higher elevations as at least some of those areas should have gotten cold enough overnight. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s are expected.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, a big flip in what we’ve been seeing is on the way. From sunny skies all day long to much warmer temperatures approaching the upper 60s and low 70s, its almost enough to make up for such a cold weekend.

Tuesday, we’re dry but a few more clouds will be noticeably hanging around through the day eventually thickening up overnight into Wednesday. Highs regardless of the extra clouds still remain in the 70s as winds pick up out of the south during the day.

Through the extended forecast, generally mild to even HOT conditions take over the area but it looks like it comes at the cost of a few more passing cold fronts. We’ll be watching these closely as we’re now fully entering severe weather season!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

