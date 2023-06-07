Tonight will see the showers exit in our southern counties before midnight. The haze as a result of the smoke from the Canadian wildfires will still be around. Temperatures will dip back into the middle 40s with mostly clear skies, so it’s a downright chilly night on the way. The coats will be your friend for the morning commute Thursday!

Thursday brings high pressure down from Canada. That will give us a northerly flow and with plenty of sunshine and not much clouds – here comes the haze from the wildfire smoke once again! This will keep temperatures held down into the upper 60s for highs – keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the middle 70s – so it’ll be a cooler day on the way!

Friday will be partly cloudy for most with high pressure in control. More haze can be expected. A weak trough extending from an area of low pressure over the West Virginia mountains will allow for the chance for a couple of mountain showers. Otherwise, we’re dry with high temperatures remaining below normal around 70 degrees.

Saturday continues the beautiful conditions. We’ll see plenty of sunshine – hardly a cloud in the sky! Highs will be in the middle 70s and the haze slowly begin to improve a bit, as our wind begins to shift to coming from the south as high pressure takes control.

Sunday brings in the chances for a couple of isolated storms late in the day with an area of low pressure and subsequent front approaching. Scattered showers and a few rumblers are possible during the overnight, but at this point, most of the day looks dry. It will be a warm day, as we’ll make a run into the lower 80s. Better chances for showers and storms overnight will continue into Monday.

Monday keeps the showers around with a front crossing from the west. Expect showers at times with an area of low-pressure trekking across the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower to middle 70s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday looks nice at this point, with plenty of sunshine expected and high temperatures in the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending back to a bit on the warmer side after a cool remainder to the work week. High temperatures back to near 80 degrees look to be a good bet for much of next week. Our average high is 75 degrees in Beckley and 74 degrees in Bluefield and there look to be more days that will feature highs above average than below.

TONIGHT

Showers exit. Still hazy but cool! Lows in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny & hazy. Still cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, still hazy. Isolated mountain shower. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Couple storms possible late in the day. Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY

Showers likely at times. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, nice! Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

An isolated shower or two possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

THURSDAY

A few showers expected. Warm. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

A stray sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Summer-like! Highs in the lower to middle 80s.