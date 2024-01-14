GHENT, WV (WVNS) – A very cold air mass and front to our south will bring accumulating snow to the region, along with very cold temperatures and wind chill values, causing very slick travel ahead. Your StormTracker 59 Team breaks down the forecast, what to watch for, and the impacts expected for our area:

Alerts Issued for Our Region

WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and northwestern Fayette counties in our region.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh and northwestern Fayette counties in our region. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for Tazewell and Bland counties.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 7 AM Tuesday for Tazewell and Bland counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday for southeastern Fayette, Nicholas and southeastern Pocahontas counties.

will be in effect from 1 AM Monday to 1 PM Tuesday for southeastern Fayette, Nicholas and southeastern Pocahontas counties. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 7 AM Monday to 7 PM Tuesday for Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier counties.

Overnight Sunday into Monday (10pm Sunday – 4am Monday)

Clouds building late Sunday night will prelude snow showers arriving before dawn Monday, as our first of two big pieces of energy along a front work their way into the region. As a result, snow will fly and our accumulations will begin, resulting in very slick travel.

In addition, temperatures will fall back into the teens, so the combination of snow and ice will make for travel that will be very treacherous. An inch to perhaps two inches of snow on the hilltops for most of us is expected. Wind chill values will flirt with the single digits with air temperatures in the mid-teens and a light breeze continuing.

Impacts: Slick travel, light snow accumulations, black ice, and very cold temperatures.

Monday Morning (4am – 10am Monday)

Snow showers will continue to persist, resulting in slick travel for the morning drive. With Monday being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, that hopefully will result in less people being out on the roads, as the combination of black ice and snow creates slick travel.

Snow will likely weaken in both intensity and coverage as we head into the mid-morning hours as our first piece of energy with our system begins to exit. Temperatures will slowly rise into the low 20s but it’s a brutally cold day morning and it will be for the afternoon as well.

Impacts: Slick travel with black ice will continue to be a big concern.

Monday Midday (10am – 4pm)

Though light snow showers will still be possible, snow will be lighter during the late morning and early afternoon as our first piece of energy exits and we await the second piece of energy to arrive.

It will begin to arrive by the mid-afternoon Monday, and this round will drop heavier snow as we head into the early evening hours, likely causing very slick travel for anyone traveling late Monday afternoon and into the evening. Black ice will still be a concern, as road temperatures struggle to climb with air temperatures stuck into the 20s.

Impacts: Snow intensity picks up by mid-afternoon, resulting in more slick roadways. Black ice threat continues.

Monday Evening & Overnight (4pm – 4am Tuesday)

Snow will fall at the heaviest rates Monday evening and into the overnight hours as our second piece of energy arrives. Roads will be very snowy and icy, with visibility problems in some of the heavier spells of snow that fall, especially during the overnight hours.

Road temperatures will drop down into the teens, resulting in less effectiveness of salt products, with black ice continuing to be a huge threat.

Impacts: Heavy snow at times, very treacherous travel with snow and ice.

Tuesday (4am – Evening)

The morning commute on Tuesday will be a very slick one, with both snow and ice on area roadways. Plan to take extra time to get where you need to be if you have to travel. The heaviest snow will begin to wrap up by dawn Tuesday, and we’ll be left with off-and-on snow showers during the day.

Most snow accumulations will wrap up by the mid-morning hours, with only minor additions beyond that. Tuesday will be a brutally cold day, with high temperatures struggling to reach 20 degrees and wind chill values down into the single digits at times with a breeze in place. Don’t forget about the pets this time of year – if you don’t like this kind of cold, neither do they!

Impacts: Continued very treacherous travel with snow and ice. Improvements during the day Tuesday but very cold.