Snow Arrives Friday









A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county from 4 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 7 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday for eastern Fayette county. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM Friday through 6 AM Saturday for Western Greenbrier county. We may see more counties added to this at some point this evening.

DISCUSSION: This evening will bring increasing clouds. We will stay dry through the evening, but snow showers will begin to move in for the high terrain before the sun comes up. The rest of us will see the snow hold off until 8 or 9 AM Friday. Temperatures tonight will drop into the mid 30s, so we are in for another chilly evening.

Friday will bring on and off snow showers. We could see them stick a bit during the morning, but during the afternoon will bring lots of melting. Highs will be cool as we only make it into the mid and upper 30s. If we start to see heavier snow bands move in, and the snow falls faster than it can melt, we could run into a few tricky spot. For the most part though travel will really only be difficult in the high terrain and then for the rest of us Friday evening. Friday night could be slippery as temperatures drop fast into the mid 20s. This is where snow will have an easier time sticking on the roadways. Watch for icy spots into early Saturday.

Snow accumulation is not looking very impressive for the low lands, but some minor accumulations are possible. Most will pick up 1 to 3 inches. We could see 3 to 6 in the high terrain of eastern Fayette and Western Greenbrier counties. The real winners will be the high terrain of Pocahontas, Webster and Randolph counties. 6 to 12 inches is not out of the question. This is an elevation dependent snow storm and a classic upslope event. This is great news for the ski resorts.

The weekend is looking pretty quiet at this point. We will be cold on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A lingering snow shower will be possible to start the day. By the afternoon we will see partly sunny skies, so enjoy the quiet conditions. Sunday is looking even better. We have more sunshine to enjoy and temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and even low 60s. Enjoy the weekend!

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase, but showers look to hold off until Tuesday. Rain will through the day Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. More showers are on tap through the middle of the week, but we dry out by next weekend and look to keep temperature mild.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, and chilly. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers throughout the day. Minor accumulation in the lowlands. More in the high terrain. Up to a foot possible in northwestern Pocahontas county. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry day aside from a morning snow shower. Still cool. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Beautiful. Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Additional showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Heavier rain moves in. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Drying up and nice. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet and nice. Highs in the 50s.







