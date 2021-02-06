Snow Arrives Late Tonight

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY THROUGH 1 PM SUNDAY FOR POCAHONTAS FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES.

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SATURDAY THROUGH NOON SUNDAY FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTY.

Saturday, we could see some lingering rain and snow showers in the morning before we dry out into the afternoon hours. This would primarily be in the highest terrain. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s which will continue to melt the snow.

As we move into Saturday night, our next round of snow begins to move in. This looks to be a healthy amount along and east of I 77. Snow showers will start up after dark and be heaviest between midnight and 5 AM. This will cause very slick travel into early Sunday morning. We clear up quickly however. By Sunday afternoon the snow is done and we are quiet the rest of the day with highs in the 30s.

Snow totals will be location dependent once more. Right now it looks like a bigger deal for our eastern counties and a smaller deal for our western counties mainly because we will see SOME mixing occur. We will likely stay all snow east of I 77 where we could see 3 to 6 inches with a few locally higher amounts. West of I 77 is looking more like 1 to 3 inches where we will see some more mixing take place.

We are beginning to see a shift in the models showing that we won’t be quite as cold for the beginning of the week. Monday brings quiet conditions with temperatures close to or a little bit below average. This is a big change from earlier in the week where it was looking like arctic air was going to move in. It still looks to move in, but it looks to hold off until the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tuesday will bring a quick moving round of wintry mix to the region. This looks to be fast and we dry out as we approach our Wednesday. Temperatures start to slide by Wednesday as arctic air is expected by the weekend. We could even see highs in the single digits with lows below zero by this weekend!

In the extended forecast, we hold on tight to the cold as we get locked into some arctic air. During this period high pressure is at least in control so it will keep most of the unsettled weather at bay for a few days at least.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the StormTracker 59 app which is available on Google Play and the App Store.





SATURDAY:

Dry and quiet. Snow moves in after dark. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Chance snow showers in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Dry and near average. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Wintry mix returns. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out with lingering mix. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry weather returns. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quiet but very cold! Highs in the teens.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet but even colder! Highs in the single digits!!