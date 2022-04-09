Tonight continues to see heavy snow bursts at times. Once the sun sets we’ll add a little more to our grassy coatings but the strong April sun should have kept totals low throughout the day. We will get chilly with breezy conditions with lows into the 30s. Watch for icy conditions on roadways tonight and first thing Sunday morning.

Not expecting much in the way of measurable snow outside of the higher terrain the rest of the night. Mountain counties and those further northeast could see 1-2 inches more tonight with the highest elevations adding 2-3 inches. Most of the snow accumulations have melted throughout the daytime hours.

Sunday, any remaining upslope snow/rain at this point should quickly come to an end across the region as high pressure moves in. Dry air will help skies clear out and we should see some widespread sunshine for the first time in a while! Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Monday, some quick moving showers are becoming more likely during the evening as clouds build back in across the region. With the advancing clouds and showers, we’ll also see a bump in temperatures most of us should return to or near to the 70s by the afternoon.

Tuesday, a few lingering showers during the predawn hours give way to cloudy skies. We stay warm with temps once again making their way back into the mid 70s.

Wednesday, showers become more likely in the afternoon as clouds continue to stick around. We’re watching yet another dynamic system getting ready to move in around this time period that is expected to kick off another few days of unsettled and breezy weather. Highs in the 70s are expected.

Thursday, as a cold front prepares to push through we’ll likely end up a bit cooler than the previous days with highs only into the upper 60s and low 70s. Timing of the front will make a big difference in our temperatures so be mindful there will likely be changes to this forecast. Rain will be likely through most of the day.

Friday will be a day of slow clearing with mostly cloudy skies for the morning with partly sunny skies later in the afternoon. A bit cooler than the previous few days as we make our way into the mid 60s.

Saturday we stay dry but colder air continues to slide in with temps struggling to make it to the 60 degree mark. Many of us will be in the upper 50s with breezy conditions. Rain once again moves back in the forecast with isolated sprinkles at first leading to heavy rain Saturday night.

In the extended forecast a battle a few more rain showers and cooler temps but a warm-up is in the works as a mid month change in weather patterns is expected. Trends suggest a warmer and drier period for the middle of the month.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.