Tonight is yet again another cold night across the two Virginias, with temperatures dipping back into the middle 20s – it’s not a good night for any sensitive vegetation much like last night. A starry night sky will return once again – a good night to view the Worm Moon again!

Thursday warms us up, as a nice return flow sets in out ahead of our next storm system. We will see partly sunny conditions and temperatures warming into the lower to middle 50s. We will be dry Thursday, but our next storm system looks to approach late in the day, with shower chances returning into the overnight hours after midnight. Enjoy those 50-degree temperatures – it will be a week before we see temperatures that warm in our region again.

Friday looks wet at times. An area of low pressure will push toward the two Virginias and bring with it the chance for rain. A morning light snow over the mountains will transition to plain rain even in the highlands but as temperatures drop from the 40s Friday into the 30s by the early evening, we’ll see a switchover to snow once again for the mountain areas, where a light accumulation of snow is a good bet. In general, a couple of inches of snow is a good bet for the mountain areas – it won’t be much other than a few flakes to perhaps a brief dusting in the lowlands.

Saturday keeps the cold air around, with a few flurries likely thanks to wraparound moisture from Friday’s area of low pressure. Temperatures will be held down into the 30s for highs with the low clouds and occasional flurries around. Even in the afternoon, though our snow showers should exit, the clouds will hang tough. Continued light accumulations of snow are a good bet through the early afternoon for the mountain areas, so some slick spots up in the highlands can’t be ruled out.

Sunday is the tail of two halves, as we will begin the day dry with perhaps even a few peaks of sunshine. By the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase and rain and snow showers will return with another storm system pushing into the area. Again, mountain snow accumulations Sunday evening into the morning hours of Monday look to be a good bet, with some slick spots possible, but it’s not much on the wintry side in the lowlands other than a few flurries mixing in with rain showers. Highs temperatures will likely remain in the upper 30s for most with even colder conditions expected in the mountains.

Monday continues the cold winter-like trend, with wraparound moisture once again a good bet similarly to Saturday across the region with Sunday’s area of low pressure off to our northeast. Temperatures as a result will be held down into the 30s with the low-level clouds and occasional snow showers around, especially over the mountains. Continue light accumulations of snow are a good bet over the mountains through lunchtime before we begin to clear out toward the overnight hours.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region once again, but it is going to be a cold day folks, with highs likely only around freezing after beginning the day all the way down to around 20 degrees.

Wednesday keeps the sunshine around the two Virginias, but we look to remain well below average for this time of year, with high temperatures likely only around 40 degrees. We have a solid shot of beginning the day in the teens, which would not be good for our spring blooms and other forms of vegetation. Warmer days do look to return for the end of the work week, however.

In your extended forecast the colder temperatures continue in winter’s last gasp before we officially end the season March 20th. With colder than average trends, the chances for snow and frosty mornings remain, so early gardeners be warned. It is still much too early to consider outside planting just yet.

Spring fire season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. Remember that burning is prohibited in West Virginia during spring fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the middle 20s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Rain showers likely – overnight snow showers over the mountains. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Few snow flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, light mountain accumulations. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Upslope snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy but remaining quite cold. Highs around freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but still cold. Highs around 40 – morning lows could be in the teens!

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds but remaining dry and warmer. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.