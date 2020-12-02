Snow Comes to an End, Bitter Cold this Morning

Black ice remains a concern this morning as temperatures crashed into the 20s and teens last night and re-froze anything that melted yesterday. While most roadways have been salted from yesterday, a good rule of thumb is to treat any patch on the road that looks wet like its ice!

Outside of icy roads this morning, wind chill is our other big concern, wind chill values have fallen into the single digits for some as winds continue to gust to 20-30mph. Be sure to layer up if you plan on being outside for long periods of time early on today!

The remainder of the upslope snows come to an end over the mountains as high pressure begins to move in and take control of the region today. Highs won’t recover much by this afternoon as many will still be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Although this is still below average, at least most will be back above freezing!

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s and low 50s, falling near average. Clouds will take some time to fade out of the picture, but should move out by the afternoon as high pressure takes over briefly.

Friday some evening rain is growing in likelihood but most of the day is looking dry but cloudy. Daytime highs still not seeing much improvement as many sit into the 40s. Some mixing overnight into Saturday remains a possibility particularly over the mountains where the best chance for a changeover to some snow showers exists. Lows will be in the 30s for most, with the higher elevations possibly into the upper 20s.

Outside of some lingering rain/snow showers on Saturday morning the day is looking pretty nice. Clouds look likely to stick around but many should be able to make it into the 40s as our exiting low pressure gives one last push of warmer air before dropping us back to the 20s overnight.

Sunday looks to be on the chillier side for now falling below average with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Clouds look like they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon either at this point in the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be very similar to Sunday. A cool and dreary start to the work week as clouds remain blanketed over the area. High pressure is more or less in control at this point and for now we’re keeping dry weather in the forecast.

The extended forecast is quite changeable over the next few days as our models can’t seem to agree on much with what is going with temperatures and the possibility of another weak system gliding by. As of this morning, the forecast is dry until we can grab onto some more concrete evidence of some rain or snow!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering upslope snow in the high peaks, otherwise dry. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the near 50.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain/snow in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet, but cool. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

